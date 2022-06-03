Massive Walmart sale drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to a record-low price of $499

Score a massive $350 discount on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at the huge Walmart Plus Weekend sale. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus on sale for $499 (was $849) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen for the 12-inch tablet.



The powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus sports a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 128GB of storage, and impressive 14-hour battery life. It's great value for a powerful tablet suited to browsing, gaming, media streaming, and drawing with the included S-Pen.



Walmart's Weekend Plus sale event runs till Sunday, and like Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Walmart Plus member (opens in new tab) to shop for today's deals. Membership perks include free grocery delivery and shipping, plus a limited-time $20 gift card with your first purchase. If you're looking to score more record-low prices, you can see our main Walmart Plus Weekend sale guide with deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: $849 $499 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is getting a massive $350 discount at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $499. You're getting a powerful all-around device with a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming gaming, and graphic design.

