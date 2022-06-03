Massive Walmart sale drops the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 to a record-low price of $499

Score a massive $350 discount on the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at the huge Walmart Plus Weekend sale. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus on sale for $499 (was $849) (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen for the 12-inch tablet.
The powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus sports a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a superfast Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 128GB of storage, and impressive 14-hour battery life. It's great value for a powerful tablet suited to browsing, gaming, media streaming, and drawing with the included S-Pen.
Walmart's Weekend Plus sale event runs till Sunday, and like Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Walmart Plus member (opens in new tab) to shop for today's deals. Membership perks include free grocery delivery and shipping, plus a limited-time $20 gift card with your first purchase. If you're looking to score more record-low prices, you can see our main Walmart Plus Weekend sale guide with deals on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus:
$849 $499 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $350 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is getting a massive $350 discount at the Walmart Plus Weekend sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $499. You're getting a powerful all-around device with a stunning 12.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display that's ideal for browsing, streaming gaming, and graphic design.
