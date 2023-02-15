Massive Best Buy Presidents' Day sale is live – save up to $2,000 on appliances

The big one is back for another year: Best Buy's huge Presidents' Day appliance sale is now underway. As we've seen in previous events in the Presidents' Day sales, this is regularly one of the best times to make those big purchases for the kitchen – especially when there are discounts of up to $2,000 available across a vast number of refrigerators, dishwashers, ovens, washers, dryers, and more.

As well as enormous price cuts on individual items, you can get extra savings of 10% when you spend a certain amount on multiple appliances from the same brand, such as LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung. It's a good way to save if you were planning to invest more in a new kitchen.

On top of that, Best Buy offers 24-month financing on purchases over $1,499 and free delivery on large appliance orders of $399 and up – that's a saving of $69.99. Plus, Best Buy Totaltech Members get the extra benefit of reduced installation costs of up to $449.99 on individual items.

And don't worry if your budget isn't as vast. There are dozen of small appliance deals in the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale on everything from microwaves and air fryers to coffee machines and blenders.

We've picked out some of the top offers below, many we believe are the best Presidents' Day appliance deals you'll see this year. You can also keep an eye on our larger Best Buy Presidents' Day sale hub, that includes all of these appliance deals and will be updated with further reductions across TVs, laptops, and more electronics once the full sale starts later this week.

Best Buy Presidents' Day appliances sale

Big savings are available on the Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator range at Best Buy. You can choose between various style and design customization options, including colors, materials and features. These can be handy options such as beverage drawers and in-built water pitchers, to smart home focused family hubs that can function as a notice board, to-do list or photo frame.

Dozens of washers and dryers from LG are up to 30% off in the Best Buy Presidents' Day appliance sale, with prices now starting at $599.99. Choose between top or front loading options of various sizes and complimentary styles.

Best Buy has the best-selling Keurig K-Slim coffee maker on sale for $89.99 in its Presidents' Day sales. It's a lot thinner than your average coffee maker but can still serve up to 12 oz of liquid at a time. It's a great choice if you want something practical but with a small footprint.

This 8-qt air fryer from Bella Pro is on sale for $79.99 at Best Buy. It's ideal for cooking food for up to 8 people and has eight built-in features meaning that you can roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate, and more with just this one appliance.

Instant Pots are always holiday best-sellers, and Amazon has the Instant Pot Pro on sale for $129.95. The six-quart pressure cooker features ten appliances in one, including; slow cook, sous vide, sauté pan, rice, sterilizer, yogurt maker, food warmer, cake baker, and steamer.

You can also stick with TechRadar for more deals coverage from the upcoming holiday weekend. We've got guides dedicated to all the best Presidents' Day TV sales and Presidents' Day laptop sales that will be regularly updated in the days ahead.