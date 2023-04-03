Massive Amazon Easter sale: cheap TVs, Fire tablets, Kindle, Echo Dot, and more

Easter is less than a week away, and to celebrate the spring holiday, Amazon just launched an Easter sale, offering massive discounts on some of its best-selling devices. For a limited time, you can snag up to 50% off Fire tablets, TVs, the Kindle e-reader, Echo Dots, the Ring Doorbell, and more. Today's Amazon Easter sale is an excellent opportunity to grab a discount on a smart home device you've had your eye on, and we're rounding up all the best offers just below.



Some of today's best deals include cheap TVs like this 32-inch Insignia Fire TV on sale for a record-low price of $129.99 (opens in new tab) (was $199.99) and Amazon's 75-inch Omni Series TV marked down to $799.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,049.99) - an incredible price for a big-screen 4K display.



If you're looking for Easter gifts, Amazon has the Fire HD 8 Kids' tablet for $89.99 (opens in new tab) (was $149.99) - just $10 more than the record-low and cheap basket filler ideas, like the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $19.99 (opens in new tab) (was $29.99) and the best-selling Echo Dot smart speaker down to $24.99 (opens in new tab) (was $49.99).



See more of today's best deals from Amazon's Easter sale below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and discounts on Amazon devices are rare outside of sales like Prime Day. If you want to shop for more spring bargains, you can browse our Easter sales roundup for today's best discounts online.

Amazon Easter sale - top deals

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Echo Dot would make a great Easter basket filler, especially now that's on sale for just $24.99 - $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask for the forecast - all for under $25.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (5th generation): was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a more robust smart speaker, Amazon's Easter sale has the latest model Echo Dot on sale for $34.99. The 5th-generation Echo Dot features improved audio and new features like temperature sensing and tap gestures, plus all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another Easter basket filler idea is the Fire TV Stick Lite, on sale for just $19.99. That's a $10 discount and just $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $31.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stream your content in 4K resolution with the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $31.99 at Amazon's Easter sale. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $69.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The best-selling Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition (2022): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest Amazon Fire 8 Kids tablet is on sale for $89.99, thanks to today's 40% discount. The eight-inch tablet features easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, which gives you access to apps, games, books, videos, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, 32GB (2022): was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Easter sale has the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for $59.99 - only $5 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for a feature-rich tablet. You're getting an eight-inch HD display, an all-day battery life, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Easter deals also include the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $89.99. You're getting a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Kindle Paperwhite: was $149.99 now $109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mother's Day is also coming up, and the Kindle Paperwhite would make a fantastic gift, especially now that's down to a record-low price of $109.99. The waterproof e-reader features a 6.8-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks and includes three months of free Kindle Unlimited.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle (2022): was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's latest Kindle also has a $20 discount at today's Easter sale, which brings the price down to $79.99 - just $5 more than the record-low. The handheld e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and a battery that lasts up to six weeks.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Easter sale also includes cheap TVs like this Insignia 32-inch set on sale for just $129.99 - the lowest price we've seen. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the 32-inch TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and a handy Alexa voice remote.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV (2021): was $449.99 now $279.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Amazon 4-Series TV features the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa, plus three HDMI inputs to connect cable or satellite and video game consoles. Today's deal from Amazon's Easter sale brings the 50-inch model down to just $279.99.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display in today's Easter sales, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $799.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

