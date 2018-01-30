Buying a 4K TV for the Super Bowl? Here are some winning deals

They say it pays to wait, and in the case of scoring a big screen TV for your Super Bowl 52 party at a significant discount, the saying holds true. P.C. Richard has a flash sale going on right now through the end of January (Midnight EST) to help get a new TV set up in the den of football lovers.

A wide range of TVs are on sale, ranging from behemoth 75-inch 4K displays to more modest 32-inch displays offering basic 720p. For the big game, big is the obvious choice, and we've spotted a few great deals on displays ready for a viewing party of almost any size.

LG 49UJ6300 for $349 after 50% off

Coming in at the lowest price is LG's 49-Inch 4K Smart TV priced at $349 after 50% off. It supports HDR for a quality picture, and includes a TruMotion 120 feature for smoothing out the kind of action you'd expect from the Super Bowl.

Samsung UN50MU6300 for $479 after $270 off

Samsung enters at the middle of the pack with a 50-inch 4K Smart TV for $479 after $270 off. This one also features HDR and can smooth out fast-moving content, so you can see the football gliding through the air every time it's thrown.

LeEco L654UCNN $649 after $550 off

If you need to go truly big, LeEco has a behemoth 65-inch 4K TV for $649 after a massive $550 discount. It offers Smart TV features through Google's Android Smart TV platform, and it'll keep the images nice with HDR and motion smoothing like the other TVs on sale.

While all three of these TVs are incredible deals, they are far from the only TVs currently discounted on P.C. Richard's flash sale. You can see the rest of the deals here.