LG C2 OLED TV is now a massive £400 off – plus you get a free soundbar

Just last month the LG C2 OLED fell to its lowest ever price. And while today's offer is £50 away from that record low, it comes with an extra sweetener to make up the difference: a free LG SN4 Sound Bar worth £250. Simply pop over to John Lewis where you can get a 42-inch LG C2 OLED TV for £999 (was £1,399) (opens in new tab).

That's the same £400 discount we saw during Amazon Prime Day back in July. It's a terrific saving on LG's top-end display that sports a premium 4K OLED display with rich colours, vivid lighting and 120Hz support for the most responsive gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. It's even more exciting given that it's one of the only 42-inch OLED TVs on the planet, at a size that's more suitable size for a smaller room, a second screen in the bedroom or a PC monitor.

If that screen size does sound too small for you, though, a similar offer is available on the 48-inch version at John Lewis right now that also brings it to within £50 of the previous cheapest ever price. The discount is slightly smaller, but there's still £300 off, which drops the 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV to £1,099 (was £1,399.99) (opens in new tab). And you still get the free soundbar included, too.

LG C2 OLED TV and free soundbar deal

(opens in new tab) LG C2 42-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £999 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £400 – A huge reduction that brings it to with £50 of the cheapest price we've seen for the latest 42-inch LG C2 OLED – but this time you also get a free LG SN4 soundbar. We believe it's one of the best TVs you can buy today – even more so at this discounted price. We found that the high-tech screen produced superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting in our testing. It also offers a smooth gaming experience, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 4K 120Hz support.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48-inch OLED TV: £1,399 £1,099 at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

Save £300 – If you'd prefer a larger screen, a £300 discount – plus the free soundbar offer – is also available on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED. Aside from the display size, these TVs are near-identical, with the same high-end picture quality, lighting effects and gaming experience. It's a £100 upgrade well worth considering if you have the budget and space for this size TV as you'll appreciate those superior features more on the larger screen.

We've picked out John Lewis for this pair of LG C2 OLED TV deals as a 5-year guarantee is included in the price, as well as free UK delivery. That said it's actually available at multiple retailers from now until August 30, so you can check it out at Currys (opens in new tab), AO (opens in new tab) and Very (opens in new tab) if you'd prefer to shop elsewhere.

Why do we rate this TV so highly, anyway? Well, if you check out our LG C2 OLED review you'll see we called it, "a fantastic TV that brilliantly showcases the screen technology’s best attributes". It had a lot to live up to based on the impressiveness of the LG C1 from the previous generation, but it's done enough to reclaim the top spot in our best TV guide.

You'll still want to think carefully about whether the smallest 42-inch version is right for you, though, as we found ourselves tempted to go back to the 48-inch version after testing it – even if it was a fantastic compact display. You can also browse more options in our guide to the best TV deals and OLED TV deals available right now from across the net.