The best LG C2 OLED TV deals for August 2022

LG C2 OLED TV deals aren't exactly cheap by any means - they are, after all featuring one of the latest flagships from the brand - but they are a great way to save on one of the very best displays money can buy.

The LG C2 OLED TV currently tops our look at the best TVs thanks to offering a beautiful 4K/HDR picture, a simple-to-use experience, and a very convenient set of four HDMI 2.1 ports. Simply put, LG has knocked it out of the park with its sleek yet powerful design. The only real downside is a lack of cable management options and no HDR10+ support. For most people though, this is the TV you need in your life.

The LG C2 OLED builds upon the success of the LG C1 with LG's new Alpha a9 Gen 5 processor promising better object enhancement and dynamic tone mapping over its predecessor. You also gain 'virtual surround sound' with the TV upscaling stereo content into 7.1.2-channel sound. And, of course, there's LG's webOS to make it easy to access all the streaming services, with expert picture quality whatever you're watching or playing.

With six different sizes to choose from in the C2 range, prices start from $1,400/£1,400 for the 42-inch model right up to $5,500/£5,500 for the 83-inch model. However, even though it's a much sought-after TV with some of the latest technology, we're already seeing some LG C2 OLED TV deals creeping through with some modest but vital discounts underway. Better still, we're hopeful that with Black Friday 2022 coming up, things could get even better if you’re willing to hold out for a bit longer.

A few LG C2 OLED TV deals are trickling through with many retailers following LG's lead and cutting the price by about 5% for larger models to a more noticeable 15% to 20% off for smaller screens.

Bringing the price down to an ever so slightly more affordable level, look below at our comparison chart to see where the best deals are, so you know which retailers are worth checking out.

Today's best LG C2 OLED TV deals

If you're not fully settled on the idea of buying a LG C2 OLED, there are plenty of other TV deals too, encompassing cheaper TVs and similarly high-end ones to LG's range. The best OLED TV deals may also give you some insight into where to go if you're specifically looking for an OLED panel.

If you are stretching your net further than the LG C2 OLED TV, it's a good idea to look at what we consider to be the best OLED TVs. In particular, the older LG C1 OLED may suit your budget better.