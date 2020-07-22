Lenovo Legion RTX 2070 gaming laptop is $500 off, among other cracking Nvidia back to school deals

Nvidia has a bunch of back to school deals on the boil right now, with some tempting gaming laptops that benefit from Turing graphics cards having chunky discounts applied.

This includes a whopping $500 off one Lenovo Legion laptop, and that’s the main deal that caught our eye.

Lenovo’s 15-inch gaming notebook is built around an Intel Core i7-9750H six-core processor, paired with an RTX 2070 (Max-Q) graphics card, plus a Full HD display which is an IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync and a 144Hz refresh rate for seriously smooth gaming.

You also get 16GB of system memory, a 256GB PCIe SSD along with a 1TB hard drive for extra storage.

We’ve also highlighted an Asus gaming laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 chip at the lowest price we’ve ever seen, and the same is true for an HP Omen model, as you’ll see highlighted in the deals below. All of these deals will only remain while stock lasts, as ever.

For those on the lookout for a monitor with a high refresh rate for competitive gaming, HP has knocked some money off the OMEN X 25, which is a 240Hz gaming monitor.

Lenovo Legion Y740 15-inch gaming laptop: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Lenovo.com

Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop: $999.99 at Best Buy

This 15.6-inch laptop with a Full HD display has an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H chip with GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, plus 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. This is the cheapest we’ve ever seen this model, and it cost $300 more when we reviewed the machine, declaring the portable a brilliant affordable gaming option, even before this discount.View Deal

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,449.99 at Best Buy

HP Omen X 25 gaming monitor: $549.99 $514.99 at HP

