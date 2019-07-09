The iPhone X you want with 256GB of storage at its lowest price open box

Apple's iPhone X had a shocking $999 starting price when it launched in 2017. But, it also moved Apple's iPhone design forward to what we now see in the iPhone XS family. While the retail price may shock, a deal meant to compete with Amazon Prime Day 2019 brings an open-box, unlocked iPhone X with 256GB of storage to $689 on eBay.

Go straight to the $689 iPhone X deal on eBay

Originally, the iPhone X 256GB would set you back even more than $999, as this higher storage version was priced at $1,149 at launch. Even now, it demands a premium. And, with the iPhone X's ability to capture 4K video at 60fps, you're more likely to want that extra storage space than ever before.

The deal on this open box model is as good as they come. The phones are listed as being in excellent condition. And, topping it off, they're GMS unlocked. This means you can take them to AT&T, T-Mobile, or your preferred GSM-based carrier. However, they won't work with CDMA carriers like Verizon and Sprint.

The iPhone X packs a 5.8-inch display into a frame that's just 5.65 inches tall and 2.79 inches wide. This is also the first iPhone to use an AMOLED display, which offers incredibly contrast ratio thanks to the pure blacks offered by AMOLED pixels.

The iPhone X is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chipset, which still has plenty of power to offer in 2019. And, better still, Apple continues to support older phones with the latest software, so the iPhone X can run iOS 12 and will be able to run iOS 13 when it releases to everyone later this year.