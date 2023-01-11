Interested in the Galaxy S23? Reserve a device now and get $50 on the house

You can now reserve yourself the next Samsung flagship (opens in new tab)- almost certain to be the Galaxy S23 - over at the official Samsung site.

The reservation campaign is running from now until the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1st, when the company's new smartphones will officially be unveiled, and you'll get a nice little $50 store credit bounty should you commit to reserving its new Galaxy device once pre-orders open.

Reserving a device when you don't know any details (its name included) may seem like a stab in the dark, but we're generally open to recommending this program since there's no commitment to buy at all. You can simply put your name down for a reservation, watch the devices being officially unveiled at the Unpacked event, then decide for yourself whether you want to actually spend the money.

So far, details are obviously incredibly thin on the ground, but these are almost certainly going to be the next generation of flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 devices, based on the fact that Samsung has always launched them at this time of the year. The company also ran a reservation campaign last year for the Galaxy S22, which was a fantastic way to score a little freebie on top of the usual pre-order promotions, which usually feature trade-in rebates or free pairs of earbuds.

Reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23 now

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S23: reserve a device and get $50 store credit (opens in new tab)

The next generation of Samsung Galaxy devices, highly likely to be the S23 range, are now available for reservation via the official Samsung Store page. Input your details right now, and you'll not only secure your device for when pre-orders go live, but you'll get $50 of store credit on the house to spend on any number of accessories.

$50 store credit may not seem like much, but it should be enough to grab some earbuds or phone chargers on the cheap once these devices launch. It's also worth noting that this bounty will stack on top of whatever promotions Samsung decides to run once the devices go up for pre-order. Previous deals have included trade-in rebates of up to $800, free Galaxy Buds, and free phone chargers - most of which we're expecting to return in some capacity.

What are we expecting with the Galaxy S23?

(Image credit: Future / Philip Berne)

Samsung is deliberately keeping its marketing vague for the reservation campaign, but we've been following rumors closely for some time now. Like with previous launches, we're expecting Samsung to release another three devices, likely a standard S23, a larger S23 Plus model, and a flagship S23 Ultra model - the latter of which usually carries the headline features and upgrades.

Right now, it's very much the trend for phone brands to release incremental upgrades yearly as opposed to huge revolutions in design or specs, and we expect Samsung to do something similar in 2023. Like with the iPhone 14 or Google Pixel 7, it's likely the Galaxy S23 will feature an outwardly similar design to the previous Galaxy S22 with a few tweaks here or there.

Instead, upgrades are likely to be focused internally. We're expecting all three devices to carry the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside, which should provide a nice little bump in outright performance. The reservation campaign promotional material also teases a 'Made for Moonlight' clip, so it's likely that a new camera upgrade focusing on low-light photography is a headline feature. Rumors have tipped the Ultra to carry a whopping 200MP main camera, so that could be a significant upgrade over the 108MP snapper featured in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.