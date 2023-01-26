If you need storage for gaming, you can't go wrong with 18TB for $300

External storage is getting cheaper every year, as file sizes ever expand. That said, it's still hard to find external hard drives with tons of TBs in space unless it's a very rare special deal. But right now Best Buy is offering a Western Digital 18TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for an extremely low price.

One of the other many WD hard drives made it on our best external hard drive, which shows the quality of the brand itself. And with this WD 18TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive currently at $299.99 (opens in new tab), you simply can't beat the combination of high quality and great pricing.

If you need an excellent hard drive with tons of space for either console or PC gaming, this is an especially great deal to take advantage of right now. And because it's WD's Easystore brand of hard drive, it's specially made for smaller-scale backups for gaming.

WD 18TB External hard drive deal

WD 18TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive: was $369.99 now 299.99 at Best Buy

A deal that seems too good to be true (but it is true!), this WD 18TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is $300, which is a further $70 discount from its original price - which was already way cheaper than normal. If you need tons of space for your games, this will last you for a long time.

There are two main types of WD hard drives, the Easystore and the MyPassport. The former is a highly portable drive that supports USB 3.0 and is meant for smaller-scale backups like for gaming or cloud storage. The latter is for desktop storage and, although far less portable, is meant for very reliable long-term backups of larger-scale files.

So if you decide to invest in this one, make sure you're using it for gaming or other smaller-scale file storage and not for business-related purposes. If you want even more great deals for hard drives, check out our best cheap hard drives page, which features plenty of drives at a great price.

