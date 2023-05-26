HP EOFY 2023 sale: up to 46% off on a new HP laptop this June

It’s almost that time of year again – with EOFY 2023 sales getting ready to start come June, HP is getting in on the action early with a stack of offerings. From May 22 until June 28, HP’s EOFY sale will offer a wide range of discounts on laptops, gaming and peripherals so you can upgrade your home office ahead of the 2023-2024 financial year.

You won’t only find a discount on HP’s Pavilion, Envy and Omen laptops – there are some bundle deals on offer as well. When you purchase a HP laptop or PC, you can also score 15% off HP accessories, 25% off HP monitors and 50% off HP printers. These bundle deals only apply to eligible items, but with them you’ll be able to upgrade your whole home office at a discount.

If you're looking for something more business oriented, then there's a line of laptops called HP ProBook that caters to what an organisation might need. There's discounts on these as well.

Can’t find what you’re looking for here? HP has even more discounts available directly on site for this year’s EOFY sale. With even more models of laptops and a variety of peripherals including monitors and keyboards, you have up until June 28 to pick up some new gear on sale.

Best HP EOFY 2023 deals

Laptops

HP Envy laptop 13-ba1006TU | i5 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | AU$1,649 AU$890 (save AU$759) At under AU$1,000, this 13-inch HP Envy laptop might have some older specs, but with over AU$750 off it‘s still a great bargain. The Intel Core i5 chip is from the 11th generation of processors (now up to 13th-gen in the latest laptops) but will still give you great performance. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD card, this laptop is a good budget option if you’re just after something for light work or study.

HP ProBook 440 G9 | i7 / 8GB / 256GB SSD | AU$1,815 AU$1,359 (save AU$456) The ProBook was designed purely for businesses, coming with built-in security and the durability an organisation might need. This 14-inch model has last year's Core i7 CPU, which a lot of power, paired with 8GB of RAM, which should see you through the work day. Just don't have too many Chrome tabs open. The 25% discount makes it a decent bargain, plus it becomes tax deductible if it's for work purposes.

2-in-1s

HP Spectre x360 14-ef0046TU | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,999 AU$2,399 (save AU$600) HP’s Spectre x360 laptop is a versatile device that gives you the option to use it as both a typical laptop and a tablet, thanks to its 14-inch touchscreen. Packing a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, it’s a well-specced and decently powerful device that will suit the needs of any professional.

HP Envy x360 15-ew0013TX | i7 / 16GB RAM / 1TB SSD | AU$3,099 AU$2,479 (save AU$620) So, you need a lot of space to store all your documents and files? This HP Envy x360 not only packs in 1TB of storage, but it also comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chip to pack a punch along with it. With AU$620 off, you’re also getting a 15-inch touch display and 16GB of RAM to give you a 2-in-1 machine that’s a great option for any creative.

HP Chromebook x360 laptop 14b-cb0000TU | Intel Pentium Silver / 8GB RAM / 128GB storage | AU$799 AU$639 (save AU$160) If you like the idea of a 2-in-1 device but don’t need anything particularly powerful, then a HP Chromebook is a good option. Perfect for study or light everyday use, this Chromebook comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display and 128GB of flash storage. Plus, on sale for just over AU$639, it’s much more affordable than some of the more high end devices, albeit high end for a Chromebook. Still it’s a fantastic bargain if you need something simple on a budget.

Gaming

HP Omen 16-n0066AX | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX 3060 | AU$2,699 AU$1,727 (save AU$972) Finding a gaming laptop for under AU$2,000 can be a challenge, but this model from HP’s Omen range is an awesome option. Pairing AMD’s Ryzen 7 processor with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, you’re not getting the latest in gaming hardware, but you are getting a machine that can tackle just about any game you want with smooth gameplay. Plus, there’s 512GB of storage, 16GB of memory and a 144Hz 16-inch display that’ll give you a truly immersive gaming experience.

HP Victus 15-fb0072AX | Ryzen 7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RX 6500M | AU$2,299 AU$1,471 (save AU$828) Game on with this deal for the HP Victus gaming laptop, bringing it down to under AU$1,500. Boasting a 15-inch 1080p display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, you’ll be able to game on the go thanks to this powerful device. Under the hood, you’ll find the AMD Ryzen 7 processor, AMD Radeon RX 6500M GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage – giving you a slim and stylish machine that can handle just about any game you want to play.

Desktops

HP Envy All-in-One 34-c1002a | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$4,299 AU$3,439 (save AU$860) Set up your workspace with ease thanks to this all-in-one PC from HP’s Envy range. Built into a 34-inch 5120p x 2160p display, you’re getting the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, making this a fantastic option if you need a new desktop for your home office. Plus, you won’t have to splurge out on a new keyboard or mouse either – they’re included with this desktop and are also wireless so you won’t get tangled in cords.

HP All-in-One 24-cb1010a | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$1,359 AU$1,359 (save AU$340) After an all-in-one but don’t want to splurge on the previous offer or lack the space for a large screen? This desktop PC offers a 24-inch 1920p x 1080p display along with the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes with a wired mouse and keyboard, so you can still set up your home office on a budget.

More notable HP EOFY deals

When is HP’s EOFY 2023 sale? Running from Monday, May 22 until Wednesday, June 28, HP’s EOFY sale for 2023 will happen for around a month. HP doesn’t just hold EOFY sales though. Throughout the year, including during big sales like Black Friday, you can find deals on laptops, gaming PCs and monitors so you don’t have to wait for the next EOFY sale to pick up a bargain.

How to get the best HP EOFY deals Before jumping in for a bargain, figure out what you really need. HP offers a wide range of computing tech, and with a huge variety of discounts, it can be easy to jump the gun on a deal on something you might not really want. If you’re looking for laptops, consider what you need it for. You won’t have to buy a high end gaming laptop if you only need it for light use such as general browsing and occasional work, so you can save yourself a bit of cash by grabbing something with lower specs such as the HP Envy range. However, if you want to play the latest AAA titles with the highest graphic settings, you’re going to want to look at HP’s Omen gaming laptops, and also consider what each device will have under the hood. Additionally, HP offers some deals in conjunction with others. If you’re also in need of a new monitor or printer, consider adding one to your purchase as well so you can get the full savings on offer.

Want to find out more about the different types of laptops and PCs out there? We’ve got a stack of guides so you can find the right option for your needs: