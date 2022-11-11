Hisense’s U8H mini-LED TV hits its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal

With Black Friday deals happening early this year, we are seeing striking early sales on some of the best TVs, including a number of models we’ve tested and rated highly in 2022 – this Hisense U8H series model, for instance, which just got a $500 price cut in a fantastic Best Buy deal (opens in new tab).

This is the kind of sale we were hoping to see happen during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so to have it happen this early seems almost too good to be true. In our 65-inch U8H series TV review, we praised its high brightness and rich color – both attributable to Hisense's use of a mini-LED backlight and quantum dots in the U8H series.

This set’s high dynamic range support covers Dolby Vision (with Dolby Vision IQ), HDR 10+ Adaptive, and HLG, making it one of the more flexible TVs out there when it comes to HDR. It’s also a serious TV for gamers, with support for 4K 120 Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and FreeSync Premium Pro.

Last but not least, U8H series TVs feature a built-in ATSC 3.0 tuner for next-gen TV broadcasts.

Best Buy is also currently selling the 55-inch U8H series model for $699, a $450 savings, while the 75-inch U8H is just $1,299, an $800 savings. These are all great prices, so no matter which screen size you choose, you're getting a deal.

