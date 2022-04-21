Here are today's 9 best Apple deals from Amazon – AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) (M1, 256GB): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $199 – Today's price on the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) is the cheapest we've seen all year and only $50 more than the previous record low. With the power of the M1 chip behind it and a healthy 256GB SSD, it offers high performance that will be appreciated by creative professionals and those who need a laptop with some serious muscle.