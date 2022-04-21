Here are today's 9 best Apple deals from Amazon – AirPods, Apple Watch, iPads, more

Amazon is slashing the price on some of Apple's best-selling devices with deals on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more, and we're rounding up the nine best bargains below.
Our favorite Apple deals from today's sale include the AirPods 2 marked down to just $99 (was $159), the top-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174 (was $249), which is the best price we've seen all year, and Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $329 (was $399) - just $20 more than the cheapest ever price.
You can also snag record-low prices on the all-new iPad Air, which is down to $679 (was $749), and the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for $1,050 (was $1,249) when you apply the $150 coupon at checkout.
See more of Amazon's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding to your cart and checking out now before it's too late.
Today's best Apple deals at Amazon
AirPods with wired charging case:
$159 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $59 - If you're looking for the cheapest Apple deal, Amazon has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for just $99. That's a massive $59 discount and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):
$179 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $29.01 - Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99. That's the best deal we've seen in months and just $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
Apple AirPods Pro:
$249 $174.99 at Amazon
Save $74 - If you're looking for earbuds with noise cancellation, Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $174 right now. That's a massive $74 discount and the best deal we've seen all year. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $229 at Amazon
Save $50 - Today's cheapest Apple Watch deal is the Apple Watch SE that's on sale for just $229 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The budget smartwatch tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected.
Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS):
$399 $329 at Amazon
Save $70 - Our favorite Apple deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of just $329. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. Today's offer applies to the Green, Red, and Navy sports bands.
Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB:
$329 $309 at Amazon
Save $30 - Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for just $309 at Amazon. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and has a ship date of May 7 - 9.
2022 Apple iPad Air (256GB):
$749 $679 at Amazon
Save $70 - You can get Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $679 at Amazon. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life. Today's deal applies to the 256GB Space Gray model and has a May 8 - 19 ship date.
Apple MacBook Air M1, 512GB (2020):
$1,249 $1,050 at Amazon
Save $200 - If you're looking for a MacBook deal in today's Apple sales, Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $1,050 when you apply the $149 coupon code at checkout. The 13-inch laptop features Apple's powerful M1 chip, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and provides up to 18 hours of battery life.
MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) (M1, 256GB):
$1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon
Save $199 – Today's price on the excellent 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020) is the cheapest we've seen all year and only $50 more than the previous record low. With the power of the M1 chip behind it and a healthy 256GB SSD, it offers high performance that will be appreciated by creative professionals and those who need a laptop with some serious muscle.
