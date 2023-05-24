Grab Apple’s best iPad for its lowest-ever price at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend typically brings with it a host of Memorial Day sales on products ranging from wireless headphones to mattresses, but even top-of-the-range Apple devices are making the cut in this year’s crop of deals.

Memorial Day itself falls on Monday, May 29, but we’re already seeing a steady stream of early Apple Memorial Day sales emerging at retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Apple directly, with iPads, in particular, proving the subject of some stellar discounts.

Amazon is already offering its lowest-ever price on the iPad 10.9 (2022) – our pick for the best all-around iPad money can buy in 2023 – now on sale for $399 (down from $449). The larger 256GB model has also been discounted from $599 to $549, while our pick for the best iPad, period – the iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) – has likewise been discounted from $1,099 to $1,049 at Amazon.

But that’s not all! If you’re after a more affordable model, the 9th-generation iPad – the iPad 10.2 (2021) – has received the biggest discount of the lot. You can currently pick up the 64GB model at Amazon for just $269.99 (down from $329) or the larger 256GB model for $399 (down from $479).

Today's best iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): $449 $399 at Amazon

Apple's 10th-generation iPad is now available for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. With this tablet, Apple successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile device that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun-lovers and content-consumers to those looking to get some work done.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): $329 $269 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Memorial Day, Apple's 9th-generation iPad is on sale for an almost-record-low price of $269 (it was a touch cheaper in March). While this isn't the speediest tablet in the iPad range, a decent screen, quality design and a relatively powerful chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light-touch tasks, this is a great option, especially given today's $60 discount.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2022 (128GB): $1,099 $1,049 at Amazon

The 128GB version of Apple's latest iPad Pro – aka the best iPad money can buy in 2023 – is now on sale at Amazon for $1,049. Sure, that's not a significant discount on the tablet's original price, but this is the crème de la crème of Apple's iPad offering, meaning it rarely sees itself discounted to anything lower than $1,099. If you just want to watch movies and video chat with friends, the Pro is serious overkill, but if you're after the best of the best, this is it.

More of today's best Apple deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $87 at Amazon

Our favorite offer in today's early Memorial Day Apple sales is the rarely-discounted AirTag four-pack, now on sale for $87. That's the best deal we've seen all year and only $3 more than the record-low Black Friday price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, just attach the Apple AirTag to anything you don't want to want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $99 at Amazon

Grab the AirPods 2 for just $99 at Amazon ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day sales event. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $159 at Amazon

Amazon also has the Apple AirPods 3 on sale for $159 – which is just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting a longer battery life with the AirPods 3, thanks to the MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro deals are always popular in Memorial Day sales, and Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro 2 on sale for $199.99 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the AirPods 2 and 3, the AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS), 2020: was $279 now $149 at Walmart

If you're looking to grab a cheap Apple Watch, you can't get much better than the first-generation Apple Watch SE for just $149 in Walmart's Memorial Day sale. Excellent value, this budget smartwatch is a great choice for someone who just wants basic smartwatch functions like activity, calories and sleep tracking, as well as the ability to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm), 2022: was $399 now $329 at Amazon

The Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display and new safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Amazon has the best-selling smartwatch on sale for $329, which is the best deal you can find right now and just $8 more than the record-low price.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is now back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has long-lasting battery life.

You can see more tech bargains in our Memorial Day TV sales roundup and the Best Buy Memorial Day sales guide.