Get unlimited data with this early Black Friday iPhone 14 deal for just £4.50/month

Some decent iPhone 14 deals are finally popping up as we get closer to Black Friday, and today's offer in Carphone Warehouse's early Black Friday sale is one worth checking out. You can get Apple's latest handset with unlimited data, texts and minutes for just £41/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) with iD Mobile. Plus, you can save even more money if you trade in an old device.

The offer is live now and will run until November 29 - the day after Cyber Monday. This is one of the best early Black Friday iPhone 14 deals we've seen so far: it gives you an unlimited 5G data contract for just over £100 more than the starting price of an iPhone 14, which is £849. Over 24 months you'll spend £957. And that means you'll only be paying £4.50/month for the phone contract - which is ridiculously cheap.

The iPhone 14 might not represent a huge update over last year's model - the design and display are pretty much the same. But it still comes with some internal tweaks and a better, 12MP main camera, with a larger sensor that provides an improvement in low-light performance.

We would recommend this deal to anyone who's been looking to upgrade to the newest Apple device and also wants a lot of data, but is on a tight budget. Alternatively, if you want to save even more money - and don't mind missing out on the newest camera - consider an iPhone 13 deal (or wait for a Black Friday iPhone 13 deal) instead.

Today's best iPhone 14 deal

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £49 upfront | unlimited data | unlimited minutes and texts | £41.99p/m (opens in new tab)

This is currently one of the best early iPhone 14 deals we've seen. You get the latest Apple flagship on a 24-month contract with iD Mobile, with unlimited 5G data, texts and minutes for £41.99 per month, after paying an upfront fee of £49. That's competitive. Total cost over 24 months years: £957

