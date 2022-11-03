Get unlimited data with this early Black Friday iPhone 14 deal for just £4.50/month

This iPhone 14 deal gets you an unlimited 5G data contract
Some decent iPhone 14 deals are finally popping up as we get closer to Black Friday, and today's offer in Carphone Warehouse's early Black Friday sale is one worth checking out. You can get Apple's latest handset with unlimited data, texts and minutes for just £41/month and £49 upfront (opens in new tab) with iD Mobile. Plus, you can save even more money if you trade in an old device.
The offer is live now and will run until November 29 - the day after Cyber Monday. This is one of the best early Black Friday iPhone 14 deals we've seen so far: it gives you an unlimited 5G data contract for just over £100 more than the starting price of an iPhone 14, which is £849. Over 24 months you'll spend £957. And that means you'll only be paying £4.50/month for the phone contract - which is ridiculously cheap.
The iPhone 14 might not represent a huge update over last year's model - the design and display are pretty much the same. But it still comes with some internal tweaks and a better, 12MP main camera, with a larger sensor that provides an improvement in low-light performance.
We would recommend this deal to anyone who's been looking to upgrade to the newest Apple device and also wants a lot of data, but is on a tight budget. Alternatively, if you want to save even more money - and don't mind missing out on the newest camera - consider an iPhone 13 deal (or wait for a Black Friday iPhone 13 deal) instead.
Andrea is a Deals Editor at TechRadar specialising in phones and broadband deals. He’s worked as a tech and science journalist for two years, writing about all things phones, wearables and sports gear for consumer publications including the likes of Runner’s World and Metro Online, as well as more specialist magazines such as Materials World and Wales Business Insider. Andrea spends most of his awake-time scouring the internet for deals and promotions for all kinds of gadgets, restaurants and his favourite snack boxes. He can often be found in a pool chasing after a ball (aka water polo).