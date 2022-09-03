Get $300 off Purple's pressure-reliving mattresses in the Labor Day sales

Purple is known for its innovative mattresses, which use the brand's famous bouncy, stretchy grid to offer the ultimate pressure relief. This Labor Day, there's a big sale on that'll net you up to $300 off mattresses (opens in new tab), as well as discounts on sleep accessories to go with your bed purchase too.

This brand makes five mattress models, and you can save on all of them, with the bigger discounts on the priciest models. We rate the mid-range Purple Plus as the best mattress for pressure relief, and that one has $200 off in the Labor Day sales. The medium-firm Purple Plus mattress features the brand’s patented GelFlex material to create a bouncy 2" grid layer that flexes under your body to perfectly meld to your shape.

The Plus adds an extra layer of comfort foam, making it plusher than the original Purple. Overall, this mattress offers outstanding motion isolation, making this a great choice if you have a restless bed-mate, too. The grid is surrounded by a foam perimeter that firms up the edges a little (although edge support isn't where this mattress excels).

If you fancy adding coils into the mix, you should check out Purple's Hybrid mattresses – there's $300 off the more advanced models. This is amongst the best Labor Day mattress sales we've seen – if you miss the boat, we have a separate page dedicated to bringing you the top Purple mattress sales and deals at all times.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - The Purple Plus is our top pick if it's pressure relief you're after. The Purple Grid will help ease those aches and pains, which the added layer of comfort foam, makes it plusher than the Original model. With this $200 discount, you can pick up a queen Purple Plus for $1,699 (was $1,899). You can try it free for 100 nights, and it's backed by a 10-year warranty.

(opens in new tab) Purple Mattress: from $799 $699 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - If you don't want that extra layer of comfort foam, or have a lower budget, the original Purple is this brand's most affordable option, although the discount is also smaller. This one has a 2-inch layer of Purple's proprietary gel grid, designed to cradle the body and allow for air to flow through the mattress and prevent overheating. With $100 off, the queen size Purple Mattress is $1,299 rather than $1,399 this Labor Day.

(opens in new tab) Purple Hybrid Mattresses: from $1,899 $1,699 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save up to $300 - If you fancy a hybrid, there's either $200 or $300 off Purple's range of three models. These all use the same innovative GelFlex Grid with foam (in a variety of depths, depending on how much support you need), but add in bouncy, individually wrapped coils. You still get that 100 night trial period, and 10-year warranty, and discounts on sleep accessories too.

(opens in new tab) Purple Ascent Adjustable Base: from $1,399 $899 at Purple (opens in new tab)

Save $500 - This Labor Day you can also save big on this brand's adjustable bed base. The Ascent has an intriguing Zero-Gravity mode that promises a near-weightless feel, ideal if you suffer from joint pain. There's also an Anti-Snoring setting that'll tilt your head to open up your airways and help you breathe easy. Knock $500 off with this offer.

While this offer doesn't throw in any free bedding, it will unlock a 20% discount on sleep accessories. You'll probably want to bundle in some sheets at a minimum, because these are designed to stretch with the grid, so you get the full effects.