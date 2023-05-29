Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $449 at Samsung this Memorial Day

Samsung is running one of its best Galaxy S23 Ultra deals yet over Memorial Day today, with an option to get a 512GB Green color model for the price of a 256GB variant and a trade-in rebate of up to $750.

Added together, this deal could see you walking away with one of the best phones on the market for just $450. The trade-in rebate applies to both unlocked and carrier devices too, so there's a lot of flexibility with this particular promotion. Plus, there may be Samsung promo codes that can help you reduce the cost even further.

Best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal on Memorial Day

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB): was $1379 now $1199, plus up to $750 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung is currently offering a free 512GB memory upgrade on the Galaxy S23 Ultra in Green - a $180 value - plus the option to trade in for an additional saving of up to $750. Put together, you're getting some serious value here on what's currently rated our number-one Android smartphone to buy for 2023.

Overall, this is one of the better Memorial Day sales we've spotted so far value-wise for flagship phones. While pricey, we highly recommend checking out the Galaxy S23 Ultra as it's an incredible device. We awarded it four and a half stars out of five during our Galaxy S23 Ultra review, and, as previously stated, it currently sits at number one on our best phones of 2023 buyer's guide.

While the lavish 6.8-inch display means it's not a great buy for those who value a small device, a powerful chip, excellent design, and incredible 200MP camera mean it's definitely the Android flagship to beat right now.

If you don't want to trade in, then another good option is over at Amazon today, which has the device on sale for just $999 - the cheapest unlocked price we've seen.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: was $1,199 now $999.99 at Amazon

Not looking to trade? The next best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is found over at Amazon this week, which has a whopping $200 discount on the device. This is the cheapest upfront price yet from the retailer and a deal that's definitely worth checking out if you're simply looking to buy a device outright.

