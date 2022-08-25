Exclusive: there are only a few hours left to get $200 with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an extra $200 (opens in new tab) with their Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order - an excellent promotion that stacks on top of the usual launch promotions.

That means, you'll not only get a nice little bit of store credit (the $200 is essentially a voucher), but also a free case, S-Pen, and up to $1,000 off with an eligible trade-in. Put all these Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals together and you've got an absolutely incredible promotion that's well worth checking out if you're interested in picking up Samsung's latest foldable.

And, we highly recommend you at least try and bundle in one or more of these promotions. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible device with heaps of power, a refined user experience, and gorgeous displays, but it is hideously expensive to the average user. Get a hefty trade-in rebate and bundle in some handy accessories, however, and it looks a lot more appealing (and affordable).

If the Fold 4 is still out of your budget with these deals then you'll also find an exclusive $100 gift with the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 4. As a clamshell design, this one is less appealing for productivity freaks but it's way cheaper at $999 and features the same speedy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor as the Fold 4. You can also get up to $900 off with a trade-in on this device and a free 256GB memory upgrade, which is again a superb pre-order promotion.

Note, all these exclusive Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals covered on this page will expire once these devices officially launch on Friday 26th August. That means you've got until midnight tonight to bag yourself some extra store credit.

Outside the US? Check out the best prices on these devices in your region below.

Exclusive Fold 4 and Flip 4 pre-order deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $200 credit, free case, plus up to $1,000 off with trade at Samsung (opens in new tab)

TechRadar readers are among the lucky few to get an additional $200 in credit alongside the standard Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order deals this week. Note, this is in addition to the free case, 512GB upgrade, and trade-in rebates of up to $900. Put all these together and you've got yourself one of the strongest launch promotions we've ever seen for a flagship device.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $100 credit, free 256GB upgrade, plus up to $900 off with trade at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, check out this week's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals at the official site for a more affordable option. TechRadar readers can score a $100 coupon to spend on the Samsung site, trade-in rebates of up to $900, a free case, and a free upgrade to 256GB storage capacity. If you're looking to jump on the foldable bandwagon then this is one very strong option indeed.

Alternatively, check out this week's best cell phone deals for our recommendations on other flagship devices.