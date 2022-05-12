Echo Show 5 drops to just $49 at Amazon with two-for-one deals also available

The latest second-generation Echo Show 5 smart display has dropped down to $49.99 (was $84.99) at Amazon today - just $5 more than its record low price.

This discount isn't all, however. Customers can also bundle in a second device and use the code SHOW52PK to pay just $89.99 - a great little saving that makes today's Echo Show deals at Amazon just that little bit better.

While price cuts on Amazon devices aren't exactly rare these days (they're a staple over at its daily deals page), discounts as good as this only tend to crop up around big sales events such as Amazon Prime Day. Since this year's event is still likely to be over two months away at the time of writing, today's Echo Show deals might just be one of the best opportunities to bag a discount this summer.

With a 5.5-inch display, 2MP camera, and full Amazon Alexa compatibility, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great addition to any home if you want more out of your smart assistant. Not only will you get the easy-to-use commands for music and radio, but the screen and camera allow you to video call your friends, check your calendar, or even stream a video or two. Due to its small size and versatility, it's a great buy for all rooms at home - be that the kitchen, living room, or bedroom.

Outside the US? Check out today's best deals on Amazon devices in your region just down below.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Echo Show 5 at Amazon today - paying just $5 more than the record-low price for this excellent budget smart display. Access your calendar, display the weather, your photo album, or video-call your friends with this versatile device. Want to double up? You can also use the code SHOW52PK at checkout to get a two-pack for just $89, effectively saving yourself $20 versus buying individually.

