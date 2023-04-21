Don't want to pay for AirPods? Get the Beats Studio Buds on sale for just $99.99

If you want a pair of noise cancelling earbuds but don't want to shell out for Apple's pricey AirPods Pro, the Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative, and we've just spotted them on sale for just $99.99 (was $149.95) at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal this year so far.



The Beats Studio Buds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with good dynamic range and active noise cancellation. The earbuds provide a comfortable fit, with three soft eartip sizes included, and feature full volume and track controls on the buds so you don't need to reach for your device to adjust your music. The Studio Buds also offer an impressive eight hours of battery life and are compatible with Apple and Android devices.



The Beats Studio Buds are a great alternative to Apple's pricey AirPods Pro 2, currently on sale for $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $100 more than today's deal on the Beats Studio Buds. While the Beats earbuds lack Apple's H1 chip, you still get active noise cancellation, excellent sound quality, and a comfortable fit - all for just $99.99, which is a fantastic value.

Beats Studio Buds deal

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

We've just spotted Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.95 at Amazon. That's just $10 more than the record-low price and the best deal we've seen all year. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. Compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $199, this deal is a great alternative.

More Beats Studio Buds deals

See more of the best beats headphone sales, and if you're looking for Apple earbuds, you can see the best AirPods Pro sales.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 Memorial Day sales event.