Don't sleep on the 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch at this record-low price

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)

Was: $2,499

Now: $1,998.99 at Amazon

Overview: The previous generation model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch has been discontinued since the start of the year so retailers are dramatically cutting the price to clear stock. Even though this laptop is older, it's still a fantastic creative workstation and excellent value for money with this $500 discount.

Key features: Apple M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-core GPU, 14.2-inch (3024x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Mac OS

Launch date: October 2021

Price history: This version of the MacBook Pro has only been this low twice before: during last year's Black Friday and earlier this year in February. Availability will likely dwindle over the coming months as this model is no longer being manufactured so it's a good chance to pick one up while you can.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $1,998.99 | Adorama: $2,199 | B&H Photo: $1,999

Reviews consensus: When this MacBook Pro 14-inch was originally launched in 2021, we said it was the best laptop you could buy today – especially for creative professionals. It offers incredible performance, a long-lasting battery, loads of ports and a stunning display, all in Apple's familiar slick design.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | Laptop Mag: ★★★★

Featured in TechRadar buyer's guides: Best MacBook, Best laptops for graphic design, Best laptops for photo editing

Buy it if: You're a photo editor, video editor, programmer, music producer, or another creative professional that needs a fast and capable laptop to keep up with all your computing needs.

Don't buy it if: You need a straightforward laptop for everyday use. The MacBook Pro is definitely overkill for this purpose and you'll be better off checking out other best laptop deals available right now for a more affordable option that can still handle your needs.