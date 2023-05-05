Don't sleep on the 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch at this record-low price

Even though the 2023 model is now available, there's no reason to skip the previous generation 14-inch MacBook Pro as it's still a powerful and capable laptop – and you can now get it for its lowest price ever.
Pop over to Amazon where you can find the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) for $1998.99 (was $2,499). This version of the top-rated creative workstation comes with the impressive M1 Pro chip, 16GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB SSD for fast boot times and speedy access to all your files.
The equivalent 2023 model is at least $400 more expensive, so it's a generous saving for an equally impressive device that has previously been featured in our best laptop list and one of the best MacBook deals available right now.
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)
Now: $1,998.99 at Amazon
Overview: The previous generation model of the MacBook Pro 14-inch has been discontinued since the start of the year so retailers are dramatically cutting the price to clear stock. Even though this laptop is older, it's still a fantastic creative workstation and excellent value for money with this $500 discount.
Key features: Apple M1 Pro chip, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 16-core GPU, 14.2-inch (3024x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Mac OS
Launch date: October 2021
Price history: This version of the MacBook Pro has only been this low twice before: during last year's Black Friday and earlier this year in February. Availability will likely dwindle over the coming months as this model is no longer being manufactured so it's a good chance to pick one up while you can.
Price comparison: Best Buy: $1,998.99 | Adorama: $2,199 | B&H Photo: $1,999
Reviews consensus: When this MacBook Pro 14-inch was originally launched in 2021, we said it was the best laptop you could buy today – especially for creative professionals. It offers incredible performance, a long-lasting battery, loads of ports and a stunning display, all in Apple's familiar slick design.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | T3: ★★★★★ | Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Featured in TechRadar buyer's guides: Best MacBook, Best laptops for graphic design, Best laptops for photo editing
Buy it if: You're a photo editor, video editor, programmer, music producer, or another creative professional that needs a fast and capable laptop to keep up with all your computing needs.
Don't buy it if: You need a straightforward laptop for everyday use. The MacBook Pro is definitely overkill for this purpose and you'll be better off checking out other best laptop deals available right now for a more affordable option that can still handle your needs.