Don't miss - LG's brilliant 77-inch A2 OLED is $1,000 off at Best Buy

Looking for a bigger and better home display? Best Buy has some fantastic TV deals left over from President's Day, like this stunning LG 77-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $1,799.99 (opens in new tab) ($2,799.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've seen.



Sitting on our list of best OLED TVs, the LG A2 TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep black and bright, bold colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, smart capabilities, and a magic remote that lets you control your TV completely hands-free.



This monster-sized LG A2 is not only the best deal you can find for this particular model but also a fantastic price for a 77-inch OLED display. If you're looking for more bargains, we've listed more of today's best TV deals, which also include record-low prices left over from Presidents' Day.

Today's best TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG A2 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

You can score a whopping $1,000 discount on LG's 77-inch A2 OLED TV, which brings the price down to a record low of $1,799.99. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

More of today's best TV deals

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Another fantastic OLED TV deal is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV on sale for a new record-low price of $1,599.99 at Walmart. Praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review – and rated as our best TV – the LG TV packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This Samsung 4K Smart TV was a best-seller during Black Friday, and Best Buy has this massive 85-inch model on sale for $1,199.99 - a fantastic price for a display that size. The Samsung TV features a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and smart capabilities powered by Tizen.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $719.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a big-screen display on a budget, you can grab this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $719.99 - just $11 more than the record-low price. Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and some with Amazon Alexa built-in so you can control your TV completely hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,499 now $1,299.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's AU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, and you can grab this 85-inch model for $1,299.99. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great deal on a big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Get your hands on Samsung's best-selling The Frame TV on sale for $1,199.99, thanks to today's $300 discount. The gorgeous 55-inch display transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55-inch S95B OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,599 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung’s first range of OLED TVs is very impressive, utilizing the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels, the brightness of QLED technology, and a beautifully slim design. The S95B is very good, and this $600 discount on a brand-new television is a shoo-in for one of the best TV deals currently going.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.