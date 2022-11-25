Dell's Black Friday laptop and gaming PC deals are fantastic, and they're going fast

With Black Friday finally here, there are some excellent Dell Black Friday deals up for grabs in both the US and UK – and they're some of the outright best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

The excellent Dell XPS 13 is still discounted by 25% in the US, where it's down from $999 to $749 at the Dell Store (opens in new tab), and it's also on offer at Dell's UK store, where it's reduced from £949 to £829 for a saving of £120 (opens in new tab). This is a fantastic laptop, and if you need any more convincing you can check out our Dell XPS 13 review.



If you're looking for a gaming PC, Dell has you covered there too. The powerful and stylish-looking Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, for example, is down from $2,779.99 to $2,099.99 (opens in new tab) at Dell's US store, while at the Dell UK store the Alienware Aurora R13 is down from £1,979 to £1,579 (opens in new tab).

These are some of the best Black Friday deals we've found anywhere, and some of the best ones are selling out fast, so take a look below – and don't hang about it if you see a deal you like.

The best Dell Black Friday deals in the US

Dell XPS 13: was $999 now $749 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 has always been well reviewed (opens in new tab) by us, with the newest model getting a solid 4 out of 5 rating for its portability, performance, and beautiful design. This configuration sporting a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD is getting a sizable $250 discount. That’s 25% off the price tag.

Dell Inspiron 15, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Dell

With an Intel i5-1135G7 processor and 8GB of RAM, the Inspiron 15 is a great all-round performer, and this Black Friday deals brings it down to well under $400, making it an even better buy than usual.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3080: was $2,779.99 now $2,099.99 at Dell

This AMD-powered gaming desktop offers a high level of performance for modern games in a stylish package, and you can always upgrade it yourself if you need more power in the future. It comes with a keyboard and mouse, so you only need to hook it up to a display and you're good to go.

The best Dell Black Friday deals in the UK

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD: was £949 now £829 at Dell

This is simply one of the best laptops you can buy right now. The particular model is packing an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and a beautiful 13.3 inch HD display.

Alienware Aurora R13, Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce 3060: was £1,979 now £1,579 at Dell

This sleek and stylish gaming desktop is rocking a 12-core Intel i7 CPU and 12GB GeForce 3060 GPU with 512GB storage. It's a great gaming desktop, and with £400 off for Black Friday this is the time to treat yourself.

Alienware Aurora R14, Ryzen 9, 32GB RAM, GeForce 3080: was £2,589 now £1,799 at Dell

This gaming desktop is packed with high-end components, including a 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X and a GeForce 3080 GPU with 512GB storage. And with a massive £790 off, this is a brilliant gaming desktop deal for Black Friday.

These deals are only the tip of the Dell Black Friday and Cyber Monday iceberg, with new deals being added daily until the sales end on November 28.

If you're looking to replace your gaming PC without breaking the bank, we really like the look of Alienware's Aurora R13 PC at £400 off in the UK. In our review, we hailed it as being "as beautiful as ever, with one of the most elegant designs in a mainstream gaming PC".

Looking for a wider choice of powerful gaming machines? You'll find some top options in our Black Friday laptop deals. And if you're looking for some games to play on your PC, check out our top picks of the deals in the Steam and GOG Black Friday sales.

