Dell Black Friday Sneak Peek sale - the 3 best laptop deals available right now

Dell has given us a sneak peek of its Black Friday deals, including some huge savings of up to 48% on Inspiron, XPS and Alienware devices. We've picked out a few of the highlights right here and there are a handful of fantastic laptop deals if you need an affordable all-around machine or high-performance ultrabook.

View all offers in the latest Dell sale (opens in new tab)

The best offer of the lot is this Dell Inspiron 16 for $649.99 (was $849.99) (opens in new tab). What makes this such a good laptop deal is the fact that it comes with 16GB of RAM included, which gives it a massive performance boost to power through any tasks. Other components are strong, too, including a speedy Intel i5 processor and a large 512GB SSD for loads of storage. Overall, it's an impressive all-around laptop.

If you're looking to spend a little less, then we can also recommend the Dell Inspiron 15 for $449.99 (was $599.99) (opens in new tab). As well as being a little smaller with a 15.6-inch display, it also comes with a less powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor and half the amount of RAM at 8GB. That's a definite drop in performance, but if your needs are less demanding then this is still a more than capable laptop for everyday use at a great price.

Lastly, for those after the best build quality and top performance, there's also the Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,349 (was $1,699) (opens in new tab). This laptop has a regular spot in TechRadar's best laptop guide, and this latest version is set to maintain that trend. It's a light and slick device, with some seriously powerful components inside including an Intel i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Battery life impresses, too, so it's a fantastic buy if you need an advanced workstation for all jobs, including creative tasks such as photo and video editing.

Today's best Dell laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 16: $849.99 $649.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – There aren't many 16-inch laptop deals but this one is fantastic value for money and the best offer in the early Dell Black Friday deals. It comes with one of the brand-new Intel i5 processors and a big 512GB SSD. The highlight, though, is the inclusion of 16GB of RAM that gives the laptop a massive performance boost to keep up with all your computing needs.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15: $599.99 $449.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $150 - If you're after a more compact and more affordable mid-range laptop you could consider this Dell Inspiron 15 in the latest sale. It features a smaller 15.6-inch display, as well as an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and a large 512GB SSD. That's a strong set of components for the price that can power a laptop for everyday use with ease.

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 13 Plus: $1,699 $1,349 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $350 - The Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop according to TechRadar reviewers and this is a good saving on the powerful device. This latest version keeps the famously thin and robust design while packing it full of high-performance components. These include a latest-generation Intel i7 processor, a huge 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. For those who need a laptop that can handle more demanding work such as photo and video editing, as well as lots of multitasking, this XPS 13 is up to the job.

If you're not ready to buy today then do stick with us here at TechRadar throughout the month of November as we share even more of the best Black Friday laptop deals.

There's already been some excellent value cheap Chromebooks in the Best Buy Black Friday deals, while the first Walmart Black Friday deals start on November 7, and we're sure there's more to come in the end-of-year mega sale.