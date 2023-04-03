Currys Easter sale begins with hundreds of massive tech deals - here are 9 of the best

With the Bank Holiday weekend just around the corner, hundreds of Easter deals are now live at Currys. The retailer's latest sale features up to 30% off over thousands of products, including TVs, laptops, appliances, phones, earbuds, games consoles, and more.

You can jump through to view the full sale for yourself or check out some of our top picks below.

We've highlighted the offers below as they are either some of our best-reviewed products here at TechRadar or they've fallen to excellent low prices. So, if you wanted a cheap TV, an excellent value-for-money laptop, or a big saving on your next games console, then you can find all of this and more below.

9 best deals from the Currys Easter sale

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5: was £629 now £449 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This Acer Aspire 5 is excellent value for money if you need an all-around laptop. It comes with powerful up-to-date components including an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM that can blast through your everyday computing needs. There's buckets of storage space, too, thanks to the 512GB SSD. Plus, at 14 inches, it's easily portable - just be aware that battery life is only around seven hours.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a (plus £50 Currys voucher): was £399 now £299 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Our Google Pixel 6a review shows that this device is one of the best budget phones you can buy today - and it's an even better deal with this £100 discount and free £50 Currys voucher. Thanks to Google's Tensor chip, it can zip through most daily tasks and even handle some light gaming. The camera is a highlight, though. It may be a modest 12MP, but with smart photography features like Magic Eraser and Face Unblur, it punches well above its weight.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 with Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX: was £399 now £349 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Buy the popular VR headset from Currys to get two free games in this limited-time bundle that saves you £50. While not headline titles, Golf+ and Space Pirate Trainer DX are still excellent showcases for the virtual reality tech. And it's worth snapping up any deals on the Meta Quest 2 as they're so rare.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was £139 now £99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review, we concluded that these second-generation earbuds are a significant upgrade over the previous version. Sound quality is improved, the fit is more comfortable and the active noise cancellation helps block out outside noises. A great buy while they're down to their lowest price of the year so far.

(opens in new tab) JVC 43-inch Full HD LED TV: was £299.99 now £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This super-cheap TV from JVC is a decent buy if you need a simple but smart-enabled display for a smaller room. It supports resolutions up to full HD, plus you have access to all the major streaming apps through the in-built OS. You can even use voice controls through Google Assistant to play movies, TV shows and more.

(opens in new tab) PS5 + God of War Ragnarok: was £539 now £499 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Here's a way to get a PS5 console and one of its most popular games for just £20. We gave the action-adventure sequel full marks in our God of War Ragnarok review, so it's definitely one of the best games to buy to start off your collection - even more so with this £40 discount.

(opens in new tab) Shark IZ202UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £379 now £199 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The older version of this vacuum cleaner received an impressive 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark IZ201UKT review, so expect excellent results with this newer model. At a whopping £180 off the usual price, the saving is huge for this powerful and versatile vacuum. Handy features include anti-hair wrap technology and flexology so you can more easily get under furniture to clean your whole home.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,099.99 now £1,699.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

This is just £100 off the lowest price ever for the 65-inch LG C2 OLED. Based on our testing, it's one of the best TVs you can buy today thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features as well. Read more in our LG C2 OLED review.

(opens in new tab) Gotham Knights: was £49.99 now £9.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

It's not a spoiler to say that Batman is dead in Gotham Knights. That leaves Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin to lead the latest DC adaptation from the Batman: Arkham Origins developers. The fan reception wasn't stellar, but we gave it a solid four stars out of five in our review. Either way, it's a ridiculous bargain at just £10. Also available on Xbox (opens in new tab).

