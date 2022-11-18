Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy - here are the 13 best offers so far

Black Friday TV deals are live at Best Buy just one week ahead the official sale event. While retailers typically reserve their juiciest Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, Best Buy is doing things a bit differently this year by offering Black Friday pricing right now. That means you score record-low prices on a range of gorgeous displays, and we're helping you find the best of the best by rounding up the top 13 Black Friday TV deals from Best Buy that we've spotted so far.
Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include something for everyone, whether you want to splash all out for the greatest or latest or want to grab a smaller budget set - our list has you covered. Some highlights include the Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $579.99 (opens in new tab) (was $849.99), our best-rated TV, the LG C2 OLED TV, marked down to a record-low of $1,699.99 (opens in new tab) (was $2,099.99), and the Insignia 65-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $379.99 (opens in new tab) (was $549.99).
See more of Best Buy's top Black Friday TV deals below, most of which include record-low prices. Per Best Buy's Black Friday FAQs page (opens in new tab), these early Black Friday TV deals are in limited quantities, and once they're gone - they're gone, so if you're wondering if you should hold off until Black Friday proper, today's offers are the best prices you'll find.
13 best Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy
1. Samsung 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022):
$849.99 $579.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Our favorite and perhaps the best Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is the stunning 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for $579.99 - the lowest price we've seen for it. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.
2. Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV:
$549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking for a budget set, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include the Insignia 65-inch 4K display on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.
3. LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022):
$2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you want to splash all out for the latest and greatest TV, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.
4. Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$1,099.99 $749.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
This is an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV and one of the best budget Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far. The 4K Omni Series set includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, plus Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control - all for $749.99.
5. LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Another favorite Black Friday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.
6. Hisense 55-inch R6G Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $309.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Get this 55-inch 4K set on sale for $239.99 at Best Buy's Black Friday deals event. The Hisense delivers bold colors and sharp contrast thanks to Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 and includes the Roku experience so you can easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.
7. Sony 55-inch BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K Smart TV: was
$1,899.99 $999.99 now at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
You can score a $900 discount on Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR OLED display at Best Buy. The A80J Series TV is powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR and packs Acoustic Sound Studio+, the Google Assistant, Airplay 2, and support for HDR, Dolby Vision, and Netflix Calibrated Mode.
8. TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV:
$339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
One of our favorite budget 50-inch Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.
9. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022):
$1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Black Friday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.
10. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was
$169.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch set that's on sale for just $79.99. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the smart TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and Alexa hands-free control.
11. Samsung 85-inch QN95B Neo QLED TV:
$5,499 $3,499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Best Buy is offering its best deal yet on the 85-inch version of Samsung's flagship QN95B Neo QLED TV: a full $2,000 off. That's a lot of money saved on the best and brightest mini-LED model the company makes, a TV that we admired for its spectacular picture and gorgeous design in our review (opens in new tab). There may be less expensive 85-inch TVs on sale right now, but few can hold a candle to the QN95B when it comes to brightness.
13. LG 55-inch Nano75 TV: was
$649 now $499 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Get a 25% discount on this mid-range 4K TV from LG, nabbing a 55-inch screen for half the price of an equivalent OLED. With 4K HDR, the brilliant webOS smart platform, and a new a5 processor, you get a lot for that $499 price tag, even if you have to do without fancier screen technologies and formats.
Other sizes: 43-inch for $349 (opens in new tab), 50-inch for $429 (opens in new tab), 65-inch for $649 (opens in new tab)
