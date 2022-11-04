Early Black Friday Apple deals are live: $99 AirPods, $199 Apple Watch, $399 iPad

If you're looking to score a coveted price cut on an Apple device this Black Friday, you're in luck. Thanks to early sales from retailers like Amazon and Walmart, you can score Black Friday Apple deals today with record-low prices on AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more.



We've sorted through the available offers to bring you the best Black Friday deals on Apple products below, starting with 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $99.99 at Best Buy. Other hot bargains include the Apple Watch SE marked down to just $199 (opens in new tab), the small but mighty iPad mini for just $399 (opens in new tab), and Apple's powerful MacBook Air M1 on sale for a record-low price of $799 (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best early Black Friday Apple deals below, many of which include lowest-ever prices. And while you might see a slightly better deal on Black Friday proper, Black Friday Apple deals are some of the most popular offers, and they often run out of stock. If you're after a specific Apple device, we recommend snapping these bargains up today.

Today's best Black Friday Apple deals

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds: $159 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $69 - Apple's cheapest earbuds, the AirPods 2, are on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. While we've seen the 2nd generation AirPods drop to $79 once before, this is the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic price for a pair of premium earbuds.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2: $249 $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25.76 – While we briefly say the AirPods Pro 2 drop to $223 during Amazon's Prime Day sale, the retailer still has a $10 discount on the earbuds, which is the best deal you can find right now. Apple's all-new earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (1st Gen, GPS + Cellular): $309 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $110 – The budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is reduced to its lowest price at Walmart. The design is very similar to the more premium Apple smartwatches, but it has a smaller screen and doesn't feature the same always-on function. This is also the older first-generation model, but it still comes with all key health and fitness tracking features, such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and GPS. At this price, it's a solid affordable option for most users.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $249 $239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - The all-new Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, and the 44mm model with a white sports band is on sale for $239. While the $10 discount might not seem like much, this is the lowest price we've seen for the budget smartwatch and a fantastic value.

(opens in new tab) Apple TV 4K (32GB): $179 $99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This is the cheapest the Apple TV 4K has ever been and $10 less than Amazon's Prime Day deal. We rate this as the best streaming box on the planet, thanks to its fantastic image quality, plus support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. And Apple's movie store is the best in the world, offering the biggest range of 4K HDR/Dolby Atmos movies, with regular sales offering big movies for just a few bucks. And there are apps for all the big streaming platforms.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 – Amazon has the 2021 iPad mini back down to a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. This early Black Friday deal is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): $599 $519 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - This early Black Friday Apple deal from Amazon has the 2022 iPad Air on sale for $519. That's a massive $80 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for more power in your tablet, Amazon also has the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $899 - the best deal we've seen. Apple's 2021 iPad Pro is pricey, but it's the best tablet you can buy right now, with 128GB of storage and laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (2020): $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - If you're looking for a MacBook in today's Apple deals, Amazon has slashed the price of the 2020 MacBook Air down to $799 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The powerful 13-inch laptop delivers excellent performance thanks to Apple's M1 Chip and includes an ultra-thin design and an impressive battery life. It's fantastic value for money and the best deal you can find.

More Black Friday Apple deals

You can also look forward to upcoming Black Friday AirPods deals and Black Friday Apple Watch deals. You can also see more offers with our Best Buy Black Friday deals guide and our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup.