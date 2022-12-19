Best Buy's last-minute sale drops this LG A2 OLED TV to just $569.99

Best Buy just launched a last-minute sale for shoppers still looking to snag bargains, and the retailer is offering record-low prices on TVs like this LG 48-inch A2 OLED display on sale for just $569.99 (opens in new tab) (was $1,299.99). That's a massive $730 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the OLED TV.



The 48-inch LG A2 TV delivers a high-quality 4K image thanks to the OLED display coupled with LG's Alpha α7 Gen5 processor, which results in deep black and bright, bold colors. You're also getting Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, smart capabilities, and a magic remote that allows you to control your TV completely hands-free.



See more of today's top TV deals from Best Buy below, and keep in mind that Best Buy's last-minute sale ends on Saturday, and all of the TVs listed below ship in time for Christmas and are available for pick-up, depending on your location.



If you're looking to shop for more holiday bargains, you can see our 2022 Christmas sales roundup with deals from Walmart, Amazon, Target, and more.

OLED TV deal

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $569.99 at Best Buy's surprise sale has the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV on sale for $569.99. That's a massive $730 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

More TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 60-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $549.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy

A best-selller during Black Friday, Best Buy has this Samsung 60-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $379.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's last-minute sale has this 70-inch 4K smart TV from LG on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

LG 75-inch Class 4K UHD Smart webOS TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Our favorite 75-inch TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 4K display on sale for just $599.99 at Best Buy. You're getting webOS 6.0 for seamless streaming from your favorite apps and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's last-minute sale is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV is on sale for $1,699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

