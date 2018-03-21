The 10 best mobile phones from Argos you can buy in 2018

You want a new mobile phone, you know the type and every detail down to the colour. Or perhaps you just want a browse to find what smartphone suits you. Look no further, Argos can help. One of the UK's most recognisable retailers, Argos offers you the option to go into a store and have your dream mobile phone in your hand this very day.



But bricks and mortar shopping isn't the only string to Argos's bow. From same day delivery to credit purchases and a great returns policy, Argos is a peace-of-mind purchase palace that wants to make your next phone upgrade as easy as possible. From tip top flagship smartphones to budget handsets under £200, Argos has it all waiting for you - and we'll tell you the best mobile phones it has to offer.

5 best phones you can buy from Argos:

1. Samsung Galaxy S8

One of the best Androids on the planet

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Stunning 12MP rear camera with lots of smart functions

Gorgeous bezel-free all glass design

That brilliant Infinity Display

Some biometric issues

Price can be prohibitive

The Samsung Galaxy S8 still has a whopping 4.5 star review on TechRadar – a rare and impressive offering. That's not just because this was one of the best phones on the planet when it launched, but because it still is.

Yup, the new Galaxy S9 is great but it doesn't add enough to warrant the extra cost now that the S8 has dropped in price. The 12MP rear camera is stunning, that Infinity Display is simply the best out there and the all glass waterproof design is near perfect.

2. iPhone X

A stunning screen with camera to match

Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm | OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125x2436 | CPU: A11 Bionic | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2716mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Brilliant OLED full screen

Amazing TrueDepth camera

Easy to use iOS with all the best apps

Metal rim can scuff easily

Incredibly expensive

The iPhone X is the most impressive handset Apple has ever made (just as we said in our review). Yes, it's not cheap but that's with good reason. For that price you get one of the best cameras on the market with the TrueDepth effect creating SLR-like results thanks to smart background blur.

The iPhone X screen, as Apple's first OLED phone and bezel-free unit, is stunning – even if that top-notch experience isn't for everyone. If the price is still just too rich for your veins, then you can always go for the full screen of the Samsung Galaxy S8 as a more affordable alternative.

3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The ultimate stylus smartphone

Weight: 195g | Dimensions: 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2630 | CPU: Exynos 8895 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Super fast performance

Impressive camera

Stunning Infinity Display

Stylus use

Expensive

Weak speaker

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a stunning smartphone packing in an Infinity Display and that classic stylus to take full advantage of it all. This got a great review and with good reason.

Yes it's not cheap but for that 6.3-inch screen, 6GB of RAM and staggering dual 12MP camera setup on the rear it's worth every penny. The 4K video and OIS make for a really top-end camera system that, even on this large handset, is a pleasure to use.

4. LG G6

All the best bits from LG, for less

Weight: 163g | Dimensions: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 1440x2880 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB / 6GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP+13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great screen

Water-resistant

Older processor

Camera upgrades could be better

The LG G6 arrived as a step forward for the company with a design that helped it compete with the big boys. A great screen and water-resistant body are among its selling points as reviewed here.

Despite a processor that could be more top end and a camera that could have had more upgrades, this is still an impressive handset. The price has dropped a lot and that means you can get a high-end phone for a bargain price.

5. Honor 9

Top end performance for low end price

Weight: 155g | Dimensions: 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.5mm | OS: Android 7.1 | Screen size: 5.15-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Kirin 960 | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 3,200mAh | Rear camera: 20MP + 12MP | Front camera: 8MP

Attractive design

More affordable price

Dual camera

One speaker only

Bezel still there

The Honor 9 is a phone that gives you all the features you want from a new powerful phone, without leaving your pockets empty. That means a dual rear camera and quality design but you sacrifice things like optical image stabilisation and a bezel-free screen.

If you want a zippy phone that can keep up with you and a decent 5.15-inch optimised display, you won't go far wrong with the Honor 9 - and it's reviewed in full here.

5 best cheap phones you can buy from Argos for under £200:

6. Motorola Moto E4 Plus

The best cheap phone for great battery

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 155 x 77.5 x 9.6mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek MT6737 | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Huge battery

Fingerprint scanner

Limited power

Average camera

The Moto E4 Plus a way to save you money while still offering good specs and one of the best batteries out there. The key here is a huge 5,000mAh battery combined with more recent processors and a smaller screen to give you battery life like no other handset can manage.

Read our Moto E4 Plus review to learn more about the 5-inch display, quad core processing and the latest Android OS that all make for a really impressive spec list to go with that pocket-friendly price.

7. Motorola Moto G5

One of the all time great cheap phones

Weight: 145g | Dimensions: 144.3 x 73 x 9.5mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 2800mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Part-metal body at a low price

Crisp, vibrant HD display

Not the snappiest chipset

No NFC

The Motorola Moto G5 was the best affordable smartphone out there and it's still flying high thanks to impressive specs for the price. This means it's a fully capable phone that'll zip along quickly using its Snapdragon 430 CPU or take great pics on that 13MP camera, all while sitting in a solid, part metal body.

While the price is similar to the E4 Plus this still packs a lot in for that price, more about which you can read in our Motorola Moto G5 review.

8. Honor 6A

A dependable budget phone

Weight: 143g | Dimensions: 143.7 x 71 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 3020mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Decent camera

Exemplary battery life

720 display feels like a step down

No fingerprint scanner

The Honor 6A gives you decent specs for a lower price. Our review explains that it does that while still offering premium metal in the build quality, a powerful 13MP rear camera and the EMUI5.1 UI to enhance the Android 7.0 operating system.

Power saving smarts mean you get excellent battery life too, one of the advantages of that smaller 5-inch display.

9. Nokia 5

Quality build from a classic name

Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 149.7 x 72.5 x 8mm | OS: Android 8 | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 3000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Stock Android

Premuim build

Sluggish

Camera can be dark

The Nokia 5 takes that classic company name and reminds us what a solid phone feels like. The metal design is great in the hand and makes a statement compared to other similarly priced phones these days. It's let down with a hit and miss camera and sluggish responsiveness at times.

But with stock Android you get the latest updates for a future-proof smartphone for less. Take a read of our Nokia 5 review to learn more.

10. Wileyfox Spark

Affordability beyond the best

Weight: 134.5g | Dimensions: 143 x 70.4 x 8.7mm | OS: Android 6 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1280 | CPU: MediaTek quad-core | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 8GB | Battery: 2200mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 8MP

Low price

Solid build quality

Slow performance

Lack of storage

The Wileyfox Spark isn't the best smartphone out there but it might be one of the cheapest. That price means you really can't grumble about the slow performance and limited storage space. You get a solid build quality with a pleasant design - you can learn more in our review here.

Performance wise this is tough to recommend but if you want a cheap handset it's one of the most affordable out there right now.

Who is Argos?

Argos is a classic British retailer that's been around since 1972 and is still going strong. Not only does it offer affordable online prices but it lets you go in store to buy and collect so you can get your gadget right away. Same day delivery is also an option if you're in a rush but don't want to get to the shop itself. With 845 shops, getting to a local one shouldn't be too difficult.

Argos click and collect Order online, walk into the shop that same day and pick up your phone. It's that easy. No more arriving to find out stock has run out, Argos in-store collection lets you cruise in comfortably to pick up after ordering online.

Argos store locator If you want to get to an Argos shop to grab your phone right away, simply head to the Store Locator section of the website. This will help you find the nearest one to you and even lets you know how many phones are in stock. Simple.

Fast Track: same day delivery from Argos If your chosen mobile phone has Argos's 'Fast Track' badge next to it, you could have your gadget delivered to your door in just a few hours. The service costs £3.95, but order before 6PM and Argos will tell you the two hour slot that day they can deliver in. Unsurprisingly, it's for UK deliveries only.

Apple iPhones from Argos If it's an Apple iPhone you want then Argos has you covered. From the latest iPhone X and iPhone 8 to the recent iPhone 7 and iPhone 6, this has all the best handsets. So whatever your budget there should be an iPhone for you at Argos.