This rare Apple Watch 7 Black Friday deal knocks up to 27% off – but be quick

While we've seen some Apple product discounting over the course of Black Friday 2022, most of the deals have frankly been a little disappointing, with MacBook deals or iPad deals offering sometimes no more than 7%-10%, while the one of the best iPhone deals has been 14% off the iPhone 13.

Here's a pleasant surprise then: the Apple Watch 7, which has barely seen a decent discount since it launched last year, is deeply discounted for Black Friday – by up to 27%! That makes Apple's popular smartwatch a far more affordable buy for anyone in search of a premium wearable.

It must be noted that while select colourways in both sizes are 20% off, there are some exceptions, with our pick of the pack being the 41mm Apple Watch 7 GPS+Cellular in the green aluminium chassis and sports band that's down to just AU$548 from a rather steep AU$749 – or 27% off.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS + Cellular, Green) | AU$749 AU$548 on Amazon (opens in new tab) (save AU$201) This deal is the lowest-ever price for the GPS+Cellular version of the Apple Watch 7, making it a great time to pick up this fine all-rounder smartwatch. Compared to the Series 8, it really only lacks a temperature sensor and crash detection, and packs all the exercise tracking, ECG, Apple Pay and apps you'd expect, plus compatibility with Apple Fitness (via a separate subscriptions).

The other Apple Watch 7 deals – both for the standard GPS version and the LTE (aka 'Cellular') one – in the 41mm size and the large 44mm one are listed below, all with a flat 20% off.

In our Apple Watch 7 review we praised its always-on display, which is larger than its Series 6 predecessor, and its fitness features. We concluded that "the Watch 7 is a great fitness companion for those wanting to upgrade their fitness, both mentally and physically".

This is because alongside the usual activity tracking, it offers mindfulness options that we found "genuinely refreshing". It might not be the newest smartwatch in Apple's range (that's the Apple Watch 8, which arrived in September), but the Series 7 is almost identical to that new flagship, aside from crash-detection and a temperature sensor for reading your body's heat.

In fact, our Apple Watch 8 review called it "the smallest update we’ve ever seen to the series", which means you aren't missing out on a huge amount by going for the Series 7.

Deals of this sort don't usually last long on Amazon AU, so if you're keen we'd suggest getting a wriggle on.