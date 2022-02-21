New Apple MacBook Pro 14 now $200 off with Presidents' Day sale at Amazon

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is offering the stunning new Apple MacBook Pro 14 for just $1,799 today with a huge $200 discount.

This is the best MacBook deal we've seen so far on this in-demand premium ultrabook and a great opportunity for anyone who's been on the fence about picking one up. In fact, we've rarely seen this machine go on sale since its release late last year - and even then it's rare to see anything above a $50 discount.

Yes, it's pricey, but a powerful M1 Pro chip, gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, and overall premium design make it worth every penny in our books... if you've got the scratch for it, that is. For every day users this one's a bit overkill, but designers, creatives, and other professionals will really love the lack of compromises with this machine.

This latest MacBook Pro deal at Amazon has actually been around for a few days now but we wouldn't hang around if you're interested. Apple discounts in general at Amazon tend to come and go pretty quickly and this deal itself is taking place within the larger Presidents' Day sales event. While it's hard to say, it's likely this price will vanish pretty quickly - especially if it's popular.

Outside the US? See all today's MacBook deals in your region below.

Apple MacBook Pro deals at Amazon

Apple MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

Save $200 - Looking for a premium laptop? We gave the Apple MacBook Pro 14 a full five stars in our review, but you'll have to hurry if you want to pick up for its cheapest price ever at Amazon - it won't last long. With Apple's latest M1 Pro chip, a gorgeous Liquid-Retina XDR display, and incredible battery life, this one's a pricey but worthwhile investment for media professionals, programmers, or ultrabook enthusiasts.

Is the Apple MacBook Pro 14 worth it?

A $200 price cut doesn't change the fact that this is one very, very pricey piece of kit. We did, however, love the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) when we reviewed it last year. For industry professionals, music producers, video content creators, and other power users, it's a particularly great pick.

Not only is it super powerful thanks to the new M1 Pro chip, but the MacBook Pro 14's gorgeous design and Liquid Retina XDR display are easily among the best you can buy. In short, if you have the cash and don't want to compromise on power or size, it's well worth considering.

