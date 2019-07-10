Apple AirPods 2 price drop: Amazon Prime Day has them down to $144

Usually the new Apple AirPods price carries a premium, as they're among the best truly wireless earbuds, but thankfully they've gotten a little cheaper ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2019. There's a discount that bring the new AirPods to $144 from $159, cutting almost 10% off the price.

Want the wireless charging case version? That's also on sale in the midst of the early Prime Day deals we're tracking.

Apple's AirPods 2, which is what we're calling the latest versions, are a handy complement to the iPhone XS and other iPhone models. They quickly pair with the iPhone, and the new H1 chip inside the 2019 version makes the AirPods connect even quicker with your iPhone.

The model on sale includes Apple's standard charging case, not the wireless charging one, so it will power over a Lightning cable. The case itself holds plenty of extra power for the AirPods, with another 20 hours on top of the 5-hour battery life the AirPods have themselves. That battery life is slightly reduced when making calls, but the new H1 chip boosts the AirPods up to 3 hours of talk-time. The case charges quickly, too.

The AirPods make for a convenient pair of earbuds to have around, as the case is small and portable. The audio quality may not match that found on other competing headphones, but they offer decent clarity and a lively, powerful sound.

One big improvement of the new AirPods 2 is the 'Her Siri' function, which enables hands-free activation of Siri on your phone. Siri can then help you make calls, control your music, and plenty more.

