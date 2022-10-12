Amazon Prime Day TV deal: get $1,000 off LG's 65-inch C1 OLED TV

Prime Day TV deals in October? Yes, you heard that right! Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has launched a two-day Prime Early Access Sale with hundreds of incredible deals like a massive $1,000 discount on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV. That brings the price of the 65-inch display down to $1,496.99 (was $2,499.99) (opens in new tab), which is the lowest price we've seen and one of the best Prime Day TV deals we've spotted today.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a gorgeous OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life. The 65-inch TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV completely hands-free.



This epic Prime Day TV deal is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, and the two-day sale event ends at midnight. We can't guarantee you'll see a better deal at the upcoming Black Friday sale, so you should grab this record-low price today.

Amazon Prime Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

(opens in new tab) LG C1 OLED TV (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $1,003 - One of today's best Prime Day TV deals is LG's stunning C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99, thanks to a whopping $1,000 discount. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a premium 65-inch display. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.