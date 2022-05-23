Amazon Memorial Day deals are live: cheap TVs, appliances, AirPods and more on sale

The 2022 Memorial Day sales event is nearly a week away, and Amazon has kicked things off with fantastic deals that you can shop right now. Amazon's Memorial Day sale includes cheap TVs, appliances, AirPods, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and so much more, and we're rounding up the top deals for you below.
Some of our favorite bargains include this 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba on sale for a record-low price of 499.99 (was $999.99), the Apple AirPods 3 marked down to $149.99 (was $179), and the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 (was $29.99).
If you're looking for appliance deals in today's Memorial Day sale, you can get the top-rated Nuwave air fryer oven marked down to $79.99 (was $99.99) and the Eufy Anker robot vacuum on sale for $169.99 (was $279.99) - the best price we've seen all year.
See more of our top picks from the Amazon Memorial Day sale below, and keep in mind, that these are limited-time offers, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.
Amazon Memorial Day sale: today's best deals
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker:
$49.99 $29.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - Amazon has the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for $29.99 - $10 more than the cheapest price we've seen. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.
Giant Inflatable Kiddie Pool: $50 on Amazon
While this giant inflatable pool isn't on sale, we think it's a fantastic value for $50 and an essential for your Memorial Day weekend plans. Most kiddie pools around this size retail for closer to $100, which makes this Amazon's Choice pool a real steal, plus it has a four-star rating on Amazon.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired:
$64.99 $51.99 at Amazon
Save $13 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $51.99. The hardwired video doorbell features advanced motion detection, and two-way audio and works with Alexa for hands-free control.
Nuwave Brio 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven:
$99.99 $79.99 at Amazon
Save $20 - This Nuwave Brio air fryer oven had over $7,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $79.99 when you apply the additional $5 coupon at checkout. The air fryer features a large 7.25-QT capacity and the menu function lets you select from 6 preset recipes for quick and easy meals.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):
$179 $149.99 at Amazon
Save $29.01 - One of our favorite Amazon Memorial Day deals is Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 - $10 more than the all-time low. The wireless earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac:
$279.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Save $110 - Amazon has the top-rated Eufy RoboVac on sale for just $169.99 - only $16 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a robot vacuum. The Eufy features BoostIQ technology which automatically increases section when extra vacuuming strength is needed and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS):
$279 $229.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - Another Apple deal from Amazon's Memorial Day sale is the Apple Watch SE on sale for $229.99 when you apply the additional $19 coupon at the checkout. That's a fantastic deal for the feature-rich smartwatch and just $10 more than the record-low price.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2020):
$169.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $70 - Today's cheapest TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$289.99 $239.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - If you're looking for a 43-inch display in today's Memorial Day sales, Amazon has this Toshiba 4K Fire TV marked down to $239.99 - the cheapest price we've seen all year. Packed with premium features, the 2021 set includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming.
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$399.99 $299.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Our favorite mid-size Memorial Day TV deal from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.
Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$999.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $400 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba has a massive $400 discount at Amazo's Memorial Day sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $599.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV, the Toshiba display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
