Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 - Hand-picked laptop deals

Amazon Great Indian Festival is live now, bringing some fantastic deals on Laptops. If you're in the market for a new laptop, these laptop deals could be something you are waiting for. Amazon offers up to 40% discount on bestselling laptops from several brands such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Samsung, Acer, Xiaomi, and others.

We are listing the best laptops on sale based on the best discounts available; pick one that would be suitable for your use. Don’t choose a laptop just because it has more discounts than the other; look at the features and specifications, and do your research before making a purchase decision.

Card offers - What is it? How to claim it?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon offers extra discounts on using specific credit or debit cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You’ll get an instant deal of 10% on using SBI debit cards and SBI credit cards. To claim the discount, you need to use an SBI card at checkout; the instant discount will be auto-applied on the payment page.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15 - on sale for Rs 44,990 (opens in new tab) Intel Core i7-1065G7 10th Gen | 16GB RAM + 512GB SSD | Integrated Iris Plus Graphics | 15.6-inch FullHD display | Built-in fingerprint sensor | Windows 11 | Pre-installed MS Office Home & Student 2021

(opens in new tab) ASUS Vivobook 15 - on sale for Rs. 24,990 (opens in new tab) 15.6-inch FHD display | AMD Dual Core Ryzen 3 3200U processor | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD storage | 1.68Kg | Windows 11 | Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 - on sale for Rs. 35,990 (opens in new tab) 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD storage | Windows 11 Home 64 | Office Home and Student 2021 | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription* | 45Wh Battery | Upto 7 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

(opens in new tab) Fujitsu CH 4ZR1H03553 laptop - on sale for Rs. 55,990 (opens in new tab) 13.3” FHD IGZO Panel 400Nits | 11th Gen Core i5 1135G7 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD storage | Windows 11 Home | MS Office Home and Student 2021

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 16 - on sale for Rs. 1,05,990 (opens in new tab) 12th Gen Intel Core Processor i7-1260P | Intel Iris Xe Graphics| 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM | 512 GB SSD M.2(2280) Dual SSD | 80WH Battery | 1.48Kg | Thunderbolt 4 with Power Delivery (3 USB-C, HDMI, HP Out) | Windows 11 Home | Microsoft 365 (6 months subscription) included



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 - on sale for Rs. 52,990 (opens in new tab) 15.6-inch FHD TN panel | 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U | 8GB RAM | 512GB internal storage | 1.99 cm Thin and 1.63 kg Light | Windows 11 Home 64 | Office Home and Student 2021 | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription

(opens in new tab) HP Victus 16-e0162AX - on sale for Rs. 52,990 (opens in new tab) 16.1-inch FHD 60Hz IPS display | 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | AMD Radeon RX 5500M | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD internal storage | Windows 11 Home | Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Alexa Built-in