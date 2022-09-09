AirPods Pro 2 preorders: where to buy Apple's new wireless earbuds

AirPods Pro 2 preorders are now open ahead of the release of Apple's latest earbuds on September 29. We've spotted them at the official Apple Store and a handful of other retailers right now, but we fully expect even more to have them very soon. Stick with us for updates.

The AirPods Pro 2 were a bit of a surprise announcement at the latest Apple event. There was very little expectation that some new premium earbuds would be announced alongside the iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and Apple Watch Ultra as they are usually reserved for the company's October showcase. But they're here now, so what's exactly new?

In our early testing, we immediately picked up on the improved noise cancellation and overall superior sound thanks to Apple's new H2 wireless chip. That should help bump them up in the eye of audiophiles and our reviewers who currently consider the Sony WF-1000XM4 as the best earbuds today. Plus, there's the increased battery life: six hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case.

The design remains similar and the earbuds are near-identical to the previous model. However, there are big changes with the case, which is IPX4 water resistant and now includes an in-built speaker to help you find it when misplaced. There's even a small lanyard clip so you can wear them around your neck for storage or flaunting purposes.

If that all sounds like everything you wanted from Apple's newest earbuds, then you can pre-order the AirPods Pro 2 for $249 / £249 today. Check below for where to buy a pair right here as we add more retailers throughout the day.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 preorders in the US

Amazon: pre-orders live soon

Amazon hasn't launched its store page for the AirPods Pro 2 just yet, but the earbuds will be available to pre-order from the link above soon. Although a sell-out is unlikely, you may see temporary out-of-stock messages or some shipping delays if the AirPods Pro 2 prove to be extremely popular and previous Apple launches are anything to go by.

Apple: preorders open for $249 with free personalized engraving options

The Apple Store had a product page for the AirPods Pro 2 live immediately at the conclusion of the recent live stream. The 'Add to Bag' button has been greyed out since then, but the option to purchase has now been activated. If you buy direct from Apple, too, you can choose to add an engraving for free, including names, initials, numbers and emojis.

Best Buy: pre-order for $249.99 with freebies

One potential benefit of going with Best Buy is the retailer regularly offers discounts when you trade in your old devices and freebies. There's no mention of trade-in deals just yet, but we can see that three months of Apple TV Plus, four months of Apple News and four months of Apple Music come free with your preorder.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 preorders in the UK

Amazon: pre-order now for £249

The store page for the brand new Apple AirPods Pro 2 is now live at Amazon UK. The latest earbuds are now available to pre-order for £249 with delivery expected on September 29. There may be a short delay as Amazon gets them live on-site, so if they show as temporarily out of stock you can check back again later.

Apple: preorders open for £249 with free personalized engraving options

The Apple Store has the AirPods Pro 2 available to pre-order now. Buying direct from Apple gives you the option to add an engraving for free, such as a name, initials, numbers and emojis.

Should I pre-order the Apple AirPods Pro 2?

While there are undoubtedly clear improvements in the AirPods Pro 2 over the previous generation model, there are a lot of other factors to consider before you rush out to place a preorder.

First, there's the price. While the $249 / £249 cost is exactly the same as the original AirPods Pro at launch, that first-generation release has now tumbled in price and is regularly found for $199 / £189 - and sometimes even less during major sales periods. If you aren't desperate for Apple's newest tech then there's the possibility of even bigger discounts on the older model in the future that will give them the edge when it comes to value for money.

The improvements in the AirPods Pro 2 are exciting for the real audiophiles out there, though. The original AirPods did sound good, but the superior noise cancellation and better overall sound quality thanks to the H2 chip in the latest release are exactly the upgrades you pay good money for. Plus, there's better battery life and a redesigned case to consider, too. It's a tempting set of earbuds.

You also should keep in mind that Apple's AirPods are always a popular gift around Christmas time. Because of that, we could see stock shortages later in the year. There's history to this as well: we've seen the best AirPods deals sell out almost every Black Friday - at least temporarily. Admittedly, we think there's only a small element of risk here, but if you want to guarantee that present now then a preorder is a wise move.

After more of the latest tech from Apple's most recent showcase? We've got loads more info and advice on iPhone 14 preorders, as well as Apple Watch 8 preorders and Apple Watch Ultra preorders if you've got an eye on a smartwatch.