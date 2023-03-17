Act fast! The best Windows laptop you can buy right now has never been cheaper

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 currently sits atop our list of the best Windows laptops and now's a great time to buy one as it's currently down to its cheapest price ever – but the offer is available for this weekend only.

Best Buy currently has the Surface Laptop 4 for $699.99 (was $899.99). That's a further $50 less than the previous record-low price we saw last month.

This version of the Surface Laptop from Microsoft is a solid all-around mid-range machine that comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That's a little light when it comes to storage, but for general everyday use as well as business and productivity tasks such as sending emails, word processing, and tinkering with spreadsheets it's more than up to the task.

The Surface Laptop 4 still holds the crown as the best Surface Laptop you can buy after the disappointing Surface Laptop 5. This last-generation model is excellent value for money for those after a business and productivity device after the $200 saving. Specs are solid, plus you get a sleek and slim design, a high-quality 13.5-inch touchscreen, an excellent keyboard, and an impressive battery life.

In our Surface Laptop 4 review, we called this device the best Surface Laptop yet. What stood out most was the comfortable keyboard that delivers a satisfying typing experience for programmers, the excellent levels of performance for work and admin tasks, and the beautiful PixelSense touchscreen display for added versatility.

In fact, when we pit the Surface Laptop 4 against the MacBook Air, we found the Microsoft device actually stood out as the better pick for business and productivity tasks over the Apple device's focus on creative pursuits such as video and photo editing.

There may be a newer version, too, but our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review concluded that it didn't do enough to justify the increased price – and it's a hefty $400 more at Best Buy even when on sale. Its performance issues, a lack of ports, and a dated design all make the Surface Laptop 4 a much better buy.

