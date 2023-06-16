Act fast! Samsung's 65-inch OLED TV gets $300 slashed off price at Best Buy

Best Buy just kicked off a three-day sale and if you're looking to add a stunning new OLED display to your home, then we have a deal for you. The Samsung S95B is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design, and Best Buy's sale brings the 65-inch model down to $1,699.99 (was $1,999.99). That's a $300 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the OLED TV.



In our Samsung S95B review, we praised its ground-breaking picture quality, which utilizes the vivid color accuracy and contrast of OLED panels coupled with the brightness of QLED technology. The Samsung display also features Dolby Atmos for a cinematic-like sound experience, an impressive Tizen operating system, and an extraordinary paper-thin design.



Best Buy's 3-day sale ends on Sunday, which means today's discount on the Samsung S95B is a limited-time offer. If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at the lowest possible price, then we recommend grabbing today's deal while you can.

This weekend's best OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and an ultra-thin design. Today's deal from Best Buy brings this 65-inch model down to $1,699. That's a $300 discount and the lowest price we've seen.

More OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,485 at Walmart

Another fantastic OLED TV is the best-selling 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV, down to a fantastic price of $1,485 at Walmart. Rated as our best TV, the stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED UHD smart TV: was $2,299 now $1,398 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic OLED TV, and today's deal from Amazon brings this 55-inch model down to $1,398 - $100 more than the record-low price. The Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, with full support for 120Hz gaming and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant on board.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,896.99 now $1,695 at Walmart

Walmart also has LG's all-new 55-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,695 at Walmart. That's a $200 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the stunning display. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

See more of the best cheap TV deals happening now, and if you're looking for a more premium display, you can see our best OLED TV deals roundup.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains at the 2023 4th of July sales event with 4th of July TV sales from Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.