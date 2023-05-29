3 record-low Apple deals you should check out this Memorial Day

The Memorial Days sales are in full swing today, and we've spotted three record-low deals that are great if you're looking for some hefty discounts on Apple gear.

First up is an old favorite of ours - the excellent MacBook Air M1 for $799 (was $999) at Amazon. By now, this particular model has been superseded, but we still rate it highly since it still blows most of the competition away and at a price that's rare to see for MacBooks. Thanks to the M1 chip inside, the 2020 MacBook Air can still perform admirably for both professional and casual use - as well as offer incredible battery life.

Next up, we recommend checking out the 2022 Apple Watch SE for $219 (was $249 at Amazon). This isn't a huge discount, but it's the best price yet on the Apple Watch that we rate as the best option for most users. While it lacks some of the bells and whistles of the more premium Apple Watch 8, the latest SE has a superb design, chipset, and everything you'll need for daily health and fitness tracking.

Finally, our Memorial Day Apple sales roundup concludes with the latest Apple iPad 10.2 on sale for just $399 (was $449) at Amazon. This, again, isn't a huge price cut, but it does make this fantastic value slate even better value this Memorial Day. We're huge fans of the latest 'standard' iPad here at TechRadar, thanks to its excellent combination of a premium design, decent performance, and relatively reasonable price point.

For us, these 3 Apple deals are highlights, but you'll find a few more great prices on AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads just below.

3 record-low Apple deals this Memorial Day

1. Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Yeah, it's an older model now but the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops ever made. With a great well-thought-out design, decent display, and battery life that's still far ahead of most of the Windows competition in 2023, we still highly recommend this model. Our updated MacBook Air M1 review still rates this model four and a half stars out of five despite its age and today's price at Amazon is a match for the lowest we've ever seen on the 256GB SSD variant.

2. Apple Watch SE, 2022 (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $219 at Amazon

You can get the 2022 Apple Watch SE on sale for $219 at Amazon right now. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on the best-value Apple Watch you can buy currently. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, great battery life, and new health and fitness features - enough for us to rate it highly on our best smartwatches buyer's guide.

3. Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): $449 $399 at Amazon

Apple's 10th-generation iPad is now available for its lowest-ever price at Amazon. With this tablet, Apple successfully migrated the base iPad from its classic, first-gen Air looks to an iPad Pro-influenced design, and the result is a high-quality, versatile device that will satisfy the broadest set of users, from fun lovers and content consumers to those looking to get some work done.

More great Apple deals this Memorial Day