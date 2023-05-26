14 must-see deals from the Best Buy Memorial Day sale

The holiday weekend approaches, so it comes as no surprise that Best Buy has just kicked off its Memorial Day sale. The retailer has already offered up to 40% off a number of appliances for the past week, but now its range of deals has expanded to cover multiple categories, including TVs, laptops, headphones, gaming, smart home tech, grills, fitness, and furniture.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: 14 must-see deals

Insignia 65-inch F30 4K Smart TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Best Buy

Insignia is a solid name when it comes to budget TVs and this is an excellent price for a large set from the manufacturer. It covers the basics, with support for high-quality 4K images, voice controls and Fire TV built-in so you have easy access to all the major streaming apps. Sure, it lacks premium features that you find on pricier sets from Samsung and LG, but it's a smart pick if you need a straightforward and affordable TV.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: was $629.99 now $419.99 at Best Buy

Here's a terrific value laptop for work or your everyday needs. Performance is solid thanks to the Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, so it can comfortably handle web browsing, video calls, sending emails, productivity apps and streaming. Plus, it also has a large and speedy 512GB SSD that gives you fast boot times and ensures you have loads of storage for files and applications. A handy 15.6-inch touchscreen, reasonable 12-hour battery life and multiple ports round off a great value laptop.

Best Buy major appliances sale: save up to 40% on refrigerators, ranges, washers, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance savings event is now live with discounts of up to 40% off. The retailer is offering up to $2,000 off washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more. You also get free shipping on major appliance purchases of $399 and up, a $50 gift card when you spend over $1,499, and the opportunity for more savings if you buy multiple items from the same manufacturer.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): was $249.99 now $199.99 at Best Buy

In case you've missed it in the past, here's another chance to get the second-generation AirPods Pro for their lowest price ever. Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality, noise-cancellation and battery life. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we found these upgrades truly help them compete with other high-end buds making them worth the upgrade or investment.

Echo Show 8: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has dropped this handy smart screen to within $5 of its cheapest-ever price. The larger Echo Show 8 smart display features an 8-inch screen that you can use to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices through full Alexa support. This deal is on the latest generation model, making it an even better bargain, though there is a chance it'll be slightly cheaper in July for Prime Day.

Bella Pro Series 4.2-qt. Air Fryer: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy

Not on the air fryer craze yet? This cheap and cheerful one at Best Buy will give you the chance to try out the cooking revelation for less. The timer is simple to set, the capacity is large enough to cook meals for four to six people and dishwasher-safe components mean it's easy to clean for reuse time and time again.

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

Based on our testing, the LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy today thanks to the high-tech screen that produces superior images with rich colours and vivid lighting. It offers a smooth gaming experience on current-gen consoles, too, thanks to HDMI 2.1 and 120Hz support. Of course, it comes packed with all the usual smart TV features and streaming apps as well.

MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Apple MacBook Air from 2020 with its revolutionary M1 chip is still one of the best laptops ever made, even though it's a few years old now. We awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review and still rate it highly to this day. Apple's premium laptop is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life. That's why you should definitely consider this deal that brings the device down to its lowest-ever price.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless): was $99.99 now $69.99 at Best Buy

If your home doesn't have existing wiring, or you'd prefer the convenience of a wireless setup, then you can pick up this version of the Ring Video Doorbell. It's now $30 off, which is $10 away from the record-low price we saw over Black Friday last November. Even still, it's still a good offer for some useful smart home tech that can monitor your door and respond to visitors.

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker: was $189.99 now $159.99 at Best Buy

This do-it-all coffee maker from Keurig allows you to use grounds to brew larger pots of your favorite fast juice or pods to make single-serve portions in no time. Good for those who may be working from home one day and then just need a single shot to take on the go the next day. It's a good price for an appliance that offers so much flexibility, too, and has useful features like a timer and a removable water tank.

Apple Watch SE: was $249 now $219 at Best Buy

A very short-lived voucher at Amazon dropped the price of the latest Apple Watch SE by an extra $20, but this is the next best offer we've seen on the popular smartwatch. While the Apple Watch SE lacks all the bells and whistles found on the Apple Watch 8, it still packs a fast processor, excellent battery life, and all the most-wanted health and fitness features.

Dyson V7: was $399.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a healthy $150 saving on the vacuum that we awarded four stars out of five in our Dyson V7 review. It's an affordable, lightweight and versatile option that has no issues sucking up hair, dirt and even pebbles around the house or in the car. The only major downside is that the run time is a little underwhelming at around 30 minutes so it's likely a better buy for a smaller home.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was $249 now $169 at Best Buy

This is a terrific low price for a versatile little Chromebook for light use. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 311 review, we said the 360-degree design, build quality and touchscreen all impressed - to the point where it claimed a spot on our best Chromebook list. The fact you can get a laptop with all these handy features for under $200 is a bargain.

Sony Bravia A90J 55-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy

An OLED TV for $1,000 or less is always a sweet spot to aim for, making this deal on the fantastic Sony Bravia A90J well worth highlighting. It's an older model now but still holds up as a stellar OLED display - one that originally received full marks in our Sony A90J review. Get it if you want a more affordable option that's still in the realm of high-end display technology with exquisite picture quality, decent sound and HDMI 2.1 support for smooth gaming performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

