Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2020: score a free iPhone 12, Google Pixel, plus more

Verizon Cyber Monday deals have now officially landed. Well, most of the top offers have actually been around for a few days as a continuation of this year's Black Friday, but if you're the hunt for that cheap flagship - this is your last chance.

Thankfully, there are still plenty of options for both iPhone and Android users with today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals and if you're looking for a new release you're especially in luck.

All new iPhone 12's for example can be picked up with a $700 trade-in discount right now, with an even further potential $400 in savings up for grabs if you happen to be switching over from another carrier. Put together, that's a free iPhone 12 potentially, and easily the best deals we've seen so far on this new series from Verizon.

More into Android? Well, the Google Pixel 5 is also available right now with an online exclusive $300 discount plus options for trade-ins too. Again, put these together and you'll be scoring yourself a brand new 2020 phone for free, although if you're not trading in no worries - you can still bag that online discount.

Of course, that's just a quick taster of today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals. Just below you'll find a selection of our top picks with sections for both iPhones and Androids. We're also weighing in with each offer too with a little bit of buying advice, just in case you needed a breakdown of how to get your full savings.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: iPhones

Our top pick today Apple iPhone 12: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Today could be your last chance to get this cheap iPhone 12 with the Verizon Cyber Monday deals - it's probably going to end tonight. Trade-in an old device and buy your iPhone 12 with a new unlimited line to get a potential discount of up to $700. Or, alternatively, supplement that saving even more by switching (see below).

Free iPhones: save $400 on your next iPhone when you switch to Verizon

Like the look of that iPhone 12 Cyber Monday deal? Before you commit remember you can score yourself $400 in gift cards if you're switching over from another carrier. Why is this a big deal? You can actually use those gift cards to pay off your monthly bills - effectively allowing you to score a free iPhone 12 when you stack this offer with the trade-in deals featured on this list.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: save $350 with new unlimited line, plus up to $550 with trade-in and switch

If you're not trading in, you can still score yourself a hefty discount right now, albeit on the slightly older (but still amazing) iPhone 11 Pro. If you do trade-in, however, you can get an additional $550 off as well, which together make one of the best Verizon Cyber Monday deals on our list.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: free with an eligible trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

That same $700 trade-in discount on the standard iPhone 12 can also be applied to its smaller sibling in today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals. This one's particularly great because you don't have to switch to get a free iPhone 12 Mini - that trade-in will cover the full cost of the phone.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

We're getting into the big leagues here, but again use that $700 trade-in discount in today's Cyber Monday Verizon deals to really, really cut down on your monthly phone bill. The iPhone 12 Pro is a great option if you're flush with cash and really want that incredible camera tech on your iPhone.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: save $700 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

And finally, here's the big daddy of the new iPhone 12 series, the 12 Pro Max, which is also subject to that same $700 trade-in deal. Note, this is the only iPhone 12 on the list that can't be had for free with a switch and trade-in combo, but you will be wiping out a huge percentage of that substantial phone bill.

Apple iPhones: buy an iPhone, get an Apple Watch SE for $99

Not trading in? Here's an option you might have missed with today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals. Buy any new iPhone today and you can bundle in a brand new Apple Watch SE for just $99. Ok, so this isn't a freebie, but this is easily the cheapest price we've seen so far for this brand new Apple smartwatch.

Apple iPhone XR: $5/month with switch and new unlimited line

The absolute cheapest iPhone in the range which isn't tied to a trade-in with today's Verizon Cyber Monday deals is the iPhone XR. This one's a little older, but it's still a great phone and you can have it for just $5 a month if you're switching over from a rival carrier today.

Apple iPhone SE: $10 a month with a new unlimited data plan

New in today - the iPhone SE is back down to $10 a month with a new unlimited plan. This actually isn't the cheapest we've seen this 2020 budget device go for at Verizon (we've seen it go for free before without a switch), but don't discount it if you're going to bundle this saving with another deal today.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: Android phones

Our top Android pick Google Pixel 5: save $300 online, plus $550 with trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

This is the cheapest we've seen the Google Pixel 5 go for at Verizon, and it's likely this Cyber Monday deal will be the best we'll see this side of 2021. Pick up your phone online with a new unlimited plan to score a $300 discount, plus supplement that saving even further with an eligible trade-in.

Free Android phones: save $400 on your next phone when you switch to Verizon

Like on the iPhones, Verizon has a neat $400 in gift cards up for grabs when you're switching over from a new carrier. Why have we listed this as a free phone? Well, you can use these gift cards to cut down your monthly bill in addition to the featured Android Verizon Cyber Monday deals below - which, in some circumstances can actually score you a free device overall.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, 128GB: $1,099 $649 at Best Buy

It's not just at Verizon itself where you can pick up a great deal on a Galaxy S20 in today's Cyber Monday sales. Over at Best Buy, you can get a $450 saving when you activate (no trade-ins) that can really, really cut down your monthly bill cost.

Samsung Galaxy S20: save $300 online, plus $550 with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

But, if you did have a trade-in, you can bundle it on top of an exclusive online $300 Cyber Monday discount today at Verizon for an amazing deal overall. Again, you don't need to trade-in to get a deal here, but if you are - this is the biggest saving overall.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra + $450 gift card: $1,399 $1,151 on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra at a discount and get up to $450 in Verizon gift card credit with this Cyber Monday Amazon deal. The S20 Ultra is the one of the best smartphones on the market, and you can get a gift card, too – though its value depends on which Unlimited plan you sign up for: Verizon on Start: $250 gift card

Verizon Do/Play: $300 gift card

Verizon Get Unlimited: $450 gift card

Google Pixel 4a: $5/mo with an eligible unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's Cyber Monday phone deals include this fantastic offer on the brand new Google Pixel 4a, which can be picked up for just $5 a month with a new unlimited plan. The Google Pixel 4a is a good mid-range option, similar to the iPhone SE, and has plenty of power under the hood without going fully overboard on features like the new flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

Still available - And, the same fantastic online discounts are also available on the more budget-minded Galaxy S20 FE this week. Pick up your device online with a new unlimited line to score yourself a hefty $300 discount over 24 months, plus, supplement that even further with an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

Sold out - Verizon's Note 20 Cyber Monday deals are great today whether you're a new customer or upgrader. Firstly, buy online with a new unlimited plan to get a $300 discount, then, trade-in your old device to score yourself an additional saving of up to $550 off.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: save $300 online, plus up to $550 with trade-in and new line

Sold out - Oh, it's a big phone that carries a high price tag alright, but Verizon's Cyber Monday promotion can cut that price right down today. Firstly, pick up your phone with a new unlimited line online to get a $300 discount, and, then either chose one of two trade-in deals to get up to another $550 (upgrades eligible).

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

Are Verizon Cyber Monday deals available in store?

All the Cyber Monday Verizon deals in this article have been directly pulled from big red's website and contain some online exclusives. We're not ruling out in-store deals, however, although we can't say for certain you'll be able to get discounts quite as good.

If you are interested in picking up your phone deals in person, Verizon stores generally open at 8am on Cyber Monday, although you'll want to enter your zip code here to see what your local store hours are, as they differ from store to store.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: our top tips

As is always the case with Verizon Cyber Monday deals, the best offers are revolving around a pool of trade-in and switching offers - which you'll definitely want to try and bundle together if possible to get the maximum possible savings.

That said, if you're not switching over or trading, you can actually still get your hands on a discount. Both the Google Pixel 5 and iPhone 11 Pro are good examples of this today and you can get discounts of up to $350 if you're buying online and getting your phone with a new unlimited plan.

Another really good option is to check out the Galaxy S20 discount from Best Buy above. Yes, it's not buying directly from Verizon, but a massive $400 discount is available when you activate your device - that's a great deal.

How good are these Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals?

Pretty good. We'd probably say this edition of Verizon's Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals are probably its best yet, or at least the best we've seen since the device's initial launch a few months ago.

Right now, that $700 trade-in discount is definitely more generous than the $550 which was available at launch, and while there's no buy-one get-one free offer (which is a Verizon launch favorite), the $400 off you can get with a switch is superb and means you can potentially get a single device for free on a new unlimited plan.