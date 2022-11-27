Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2022: huge trade-ins, free phones, tablets, and more

Verizon's Cyber Monday deals are offering some fantastic opportunities to get a discounted phone today and some serious freebies. Regardless of whether you're looking for an iOS or Android device, you'll find all of today's best promotions laid out just down below.

So far, our favorite Cyber Monday Verizon deals are on the iPhone 14 Pro and Google Pixel 7, which are both being offered with a free smartwatch, tablet, and pair of buds (opens in new tab). Note, these free gifts stack on top of the usual trade-in rebate or BOGO promos that you find on these devices, which means you could potentially be looking at an added value of over $1,500.

Not looking to trade in? Check out the iPhone 14 Plus, which is currently going for just $10 per month right now (opens in new tab) without the need for handing over an old device. Prepaid users will also find a whopping $300 discount (opens in new tab) up for grabs across all of the latest iPhones - a rare promotion considering Verizon's usual deals only cover devices bought in conjunction to unlimited data plans.

It's worth noting that most of these Cyber Monday deals at Verizon, like many others online today, are mostly holdouts from the carrier's Black Friday sale. Don't be put off by this, however, as they're still fantastic and this is likely the last chance to bag them. Verizon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are collectively the best all year at the carrier, so definitely don't miss them if you're looking to upgrade or make the switch.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off with trade, plus free Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro (opens in new tab)

This is the highlight of this year's Verizon Cyber Monday deals. The excellent iPhone 14 Pro is up for grabs with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, but with a free Apple Watch SE, iPad, and pair of Beats Fit Pro being thrown in. That's just over $1,000 in free gifts according to Verizon and an amazing little package to get on top of the usual saving. Also available today is the buy-one-get-one-free promo, but that doesn't stack with the trade-in rebate. Note, this one is currently on backorder until December 18th so definitely pick it up sooner rather than later.

(opens in new tab) Verizon Cyber Monday Android special: get a free smartwatch, pair of earbuds, and tablet (opens in new tab)

Verizon has launched a Cyber Monday promotion that's offering a whole bunch of free accessories on select Android smartphones. Free gifts include the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and Pixel Buds Pro, along with other excellent options. Note that this promotion is running on the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) series, Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), and Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab). With the latter two devices, this Black Friday deal stacks on top of the saving you can get with an unlimited data plan (effectively giving you a discount device and a set of freebies).

(opens in new tab) Verizon prepaid: $300 off select iPhones (opens in new tab)

Verizon's Cyber Monday deals include a rare promotion for prepaid users today, with a massive $300 discount available across a range of the latest models. Eligible devices include the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab), 14 Pro (opens in new tab), 14 Pro Max (opens in new tab), and the iPhone 13 (opens in new tab) - the latter being a particularly good buy for those on a budget. It's not every day you see this carrier offer promotions outside of its pricey unlimited data plans so this is definitely not one to miss if you're looking to cut out those pesky long contracts.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $10/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon (opens in new tab)

No trade-ins are needed to get the brand new Apple iPhone 14 Plus for just $10 per month this week, thanks to Verizon's Cyber Monday deals. This is the first non-trade-in carrier discount we've seen on any device in the new iPhone 14 range and a superb, superb deal overall. The saving here totals a whopping $540 over the duration of a 36-month plan and new customers will also get an additional $200 if they switch over from another carrier.

Other Verizon deals this Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 14: BOGO, or up to $800 off with a trade-in and unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's deals on the iPhone 14 series have been consistently good since launch, offering a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $800 off on both the standard device and the 14 Plus. This excellent trade-in deal is still up for grabs but you'll also find an alternative buy-one-get-one-free promotion that's particularly good for multi-line users looking to save. There's also an additional $200 gift card for those who switch over from a rival carrier.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 Pro: $5/mo with unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

If you're not bothered about getting the latest and greatest Apple flagship on the market, then the strongest iPhone deal ahead of Cyber Monday at Verizon this week is arguably on the iPhone 13 Pro. No trade-in is needed to get this excellent flagship for just $5 per month - just a new line on an unlimited data plan. Note, we've seen this device for free under these terms previously but we'd still single this one out as a particularly good value option if you're not looking to trade in.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 mini: free with a new unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, you could go for a smaller device with this week's Verizon deal on the iPhone 13 mini. This excellent little device is being given away for free with a new unlimited data line - an absolutely excellent option if you're not looking to trade in an old device. The standard iPhone 13 is available for $5 per month (opens in new tab) under the same terms, so we'd advocate skipping that model right now.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: free memory upgrade, BOGO, or save up to $1,000 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Some of the best deals on the entire Verizon site this Cyber Monday can be found on Android devices, case in point - the excellent new Galaxy Z Fold 4. While pricey, this device is available with a free 512GB memory upgrade plus either a huge trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 off or a buy-one get-$800-off-second multi-line saving. Both are fantastic choices and new customers will also get an additional $200 gift card as a welcome bonus.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: BOGO, or save up to $800 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Big trade-in rebates are the focus on the Galaxy S22 with this week's Verizon deals, with the maximum saving of up to $800 being enough to actually cover the entire cost of the device. This one is par for the course but a fantastic deal overall if you're looking to bag a powerful Android flagship at the carrier. As with most devices, you'll also get the choice of a buy-one-get-one-free promotion on this device as an alternative if the trade-in doesn't float your boat. Note, this deal is also available on the Galaxy S22 Plus (opens in new tab), and Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: $300 off with an unlimited data plan (opens in new tab)

Thinking about picking up an Android flagship this Cyber Monday but don't have an old device to trade in for a discount? The slightly older (but still great) Google Pixel 6 is available with a nice $300 saving if you pick it up with a new unlimited data line. Note, this discount stacks on top of the Cyber Monday special outlined above, so you'll not only get yourself a nice saving but also bag yourself a free tablet, smartwatch, and pair of buds on the house. Bargain!

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6a: free with an unlimited data line (opens in new tab)

Alternatively, do away with your device payments in their entirety by getting yourself a free Google Pixel 6a with an eligible unlimited data plan. Overall, this is one of the best bang for the buck options on the entire Verizon site right now thanks to this device's excellent Tensor chip and camera setup. This particular promotion also stacks with the Cyber Monday special so you'll get yourself some really big freebies on the side today.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7: buy one get one with unlimited plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

There aren't any big trade-in rebates on the latest Google Pixel 7 at Verizon this week, but you will find that excellent buy-one-get-one promo available if you're a multi-line user. Eligible with a new line on an unlimited data plan, new customers will also get an additional $200 gift card on top of the BOGO saving. See this same deal on the Google Pixel 7 Pro (opens in new tab). Note that this BOGO deal stacks on top of the Cyber Monday special at Verizon, so you're getting a couple of freebies here, despite the multi-line saving being fairly common.

Verizon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

(Image credit: Future)

Is Cyber Monday the best time to buy a phone at Verizon? Both Cyber Monday and Black Friday are the best times to get a device at Verizon, generally speaking. While excellent trade-in rebates and switching promotions are available all year round at the carrier, there are often limited-time exclusive promotions to check out over these big sales events. An example of this is the free iPad, Apple Watch, and Beats ear buds being offered with the iPhone 14 Pro this year, which is easily the best promotion all year on this particular device. Since you can stack this on top of a trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, you're simply getting some useful freebies on top of the usual saving you'd have access to.