The AMD Ryzen 5 3600X was already a great bargain, but it's even better now

When it comes to new computer components, the Ryzen 5 3600X is among the best processors thanks to its incredible performance for the price. For Cyber Monday, that value proposition has exploded, as the price dropped by 20% bringing the CPU down to just $199. That quickly makes it one of the most exciting Cyber Monday PC component deals this year.

This deal is also available from Amazon, but with a considerable wait time for shipping.

What's so good about the Ryzen 5 3600X? Besides already being an affordable processor, it offers 6-core/12-thread performance that translates well to just about everything that you can throw at it.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: $249 $199 at Walmart

It's great to get a deal on a new product, and only better when it's a deal this good. You can save $50 on the new Ryzen 5 3600X, bringing the price as low as its non-X model.

View Deal

In our testing, we found it could perform just as well as higher-tier processors in gaming. In one of our benchmarks, we saw its average frame rates match those of the Ryzen 9 3900X, which is several leagues above it. It even exceeded the Intel i9-9900K, an enthusiast-tier processor. That was true at both 1080p and 4K.

Getting that grade of performance at $249 was already a great value, but it's just so much better when that price comes down to $199 (which would normally be the price of the slightly lower-clocked Ryzen 5 3600).

Simply put, if you're going to build a new gaming computer this year (or are upgrading from an earlier Ryzen build), this processor deal is one you should absolutely consider. And, let's not forget it comes with a free copy of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds, along with three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

If you want a little more juice and can afford the extra cost, there's also a discount on the Ryzen 7 3800X below.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: $399 $329 at Amazon

You can save $70 on an amazing 8-core/16-thread processor with this deal. You'll get the processor, AMD's stock Wraith Prism LED cooler, and a free copy of either Borderlands 3 or The Outer Worlds.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.