Cyber Monday iPhone 14 deals 2023: Best deals on Apple's 2022 smartphones

Today's Cyber Monday iPhone 14 deals offer a wide assortment of discounts across Apple's 2022 range - all the way up to the stunning iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're looking to save some cash, and don't mind opting for slightly older device, then today's deals are offering plenty of opportunity.

The iPhone 14 series consists of four entries, with the iPhone 14 Plus debuting standard iPhone hardware with a Pro Max-sized display for the first time in the series. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max also pushed the boat out and jumped to Apple's newer A16 Bionic chip (which now powers the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus), as well as debuting the Dynamic Island, now range-wide on the iPhone 15 family.

A lot of the offerings here started life as Black Friday offers but as is often the way, some of the discounts have softened a little; meaning you don't save quite as much. That said, Cyber Monday also marks your last chance to grab a significant saving on everything you'll find below, before prices rise back up ahead of the holiday season, so don't hesitate.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone 14 deals in the US

Cyber Monday device-only iPhone 14 deals

iPhone 14 (128GB, renewed): was $799.99 now $604.97 on Amazon

If you're happy to pick up an Amazon renewed device (which could still end up being a close-to-new device), this is the best discount on an iPhone 14 we've seen on Cyber Monday. Color choice does affect price, and if you're happy with a carrier specific model, you can save even more. Nonetheless, this near-$200 is pretty excellent in its own right. You can nab a similar saving on a 'premium renewed' 256GB model, too.

iPhone 14 (128GB): was $799.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has knocked a record-high $50 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 for Cyber Monday, but this is only a deal worth considering if you desperately want this phone's satellite connectivity capabilities. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is now discounted at Apple) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. Their designs are identical, their cameras are (almost) identical and their chipsets are separated by just one generation – which, in Apple terms, means next to nothing. That said, Best Buy's device-only price is a good one, so if you're already sold on the iPhone 14, and Amazon sells out, this is the deal to go for.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB, renewed): was $899 now $595 on Amazon

A truly astounding price cut on the larger standard 2022 iPhone. This special sees over $300 off the original asking price of the 128GB unlocked model, making it cheaper than a regular iPhone 14 this Cyber Monday. There are decent discounts on the larger capacity 256GB model too, if you need more space.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was $829.99 now $779.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy also has the larger iPhone 14 Plus available at a cut price right now. We're less critical of this phone given its mightily impressive battery credentials and gorgeous, Pro Max-sized screen, and there's also no iPhone 13 Plus to directly compare it to. You'll get the Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera from the more expensive iPhone 15 Plus, but if you can forgo those features, then the iPhone 14 Plus for $779.99 is a strong Black Friday-turned-Cyber Monday deal.

iPhone 14 Pro (128GB, renewed): was $999 now $732.97 on Amazon

If you want to narrow the gap between generations and grab a member of the iPhone 14 that shares more with its 2023 successor, this iPhone 14 Pro offer on Amazon offers one of the biggest reductions we've seen on the phone, unlocked. For under $735, you get a more powerful chip than the iPhone 14, three rear cameras, a 120Hz ProMotion display and the signature Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 Pro Max (256GB, renewed): was $1,199 now $919 on Amazon

If you want to unlock the full power of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, skip the base 128GB model. By opting for more storage you're granted access to 4K 30fps ProRes video recording, something not possible on the 128GB model, which tops out at 1080p; making this $280 discount on a 256GB renewed version all the more tempting.

Cyber Monday plan iPhone deals

iPhone 14 Plus: get four devices with an unlimited data plan for $120/mo at Verizon

Good for families: Verizon's latest promotion offers four iPhone 14 Plus handsets for just $40 each – and that's with a line on an unlimited data plan. Yes, the bundled plan is the carrier's more basic 'Unlimited Welcome' tier, but this is still an amazing offer. Previously, an iPhone 14 Plus bundled with a single line would have cost close to $100 by itself, so you get some incredible savings here.

iPhone 14 Pro: was $25/mo now $15/mo at AT&T

The iPhone 14 Pro is still a mightily expensive buy, but AT&T has at least cut the phone's monthly cost by a whole $10 per month if you opt for one of the carrier's unlimited plans (which, incidentally, have also been discounted by $10). The cheapest is the Unlimited Starter Plan, which – when combined with that new monthly device price – will now set you back $80/mo, rather than $100/mo. That doesn't sound like a lot, but over 36 months, you'll save $720. Verizon is also offering iPhone 14 Pro discounts right now, but even with the phone itself now free, the carrier's cheapest qualifying tariff is a slightly-more-expensive $85/mo.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals in the UK

Cyber Monday device-only iPhone 14 deals in the UK

iPhone 14 (128GB): was £849 now £649 on Amazon

Amazon has knocked a record-high £200 off the price of Apple's standard iPhone 14 for Cyber Monday. If you're simply looking for a capable iPhone at a cut price, then the iPhone 13 (which is down to just £549 on Amazon, right now) is pretty much the same phone as the iPhone 14, but cheaper. If you do want this phone on a device-plus-plan deal, then O2 is offering up to £108 off several plans for Cyber Monday.

iPhone 14 Plus (128GB): was £899 now £749 on Amazon

The larger iPhone 14 Plus boasts a Pro Max-sized screen and outstanding battery life. So long as you're not lusting after the Dynamic Island, this saving of £150 is pretty solid.

iPhone 14 Pro (256GB): was £1,209 now £1,049 at Amazon

Despite the arrival of the newer iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro remains an excellent, future-proofed device thanks to its super-fast A16 Bionic chipset, versatile Dynamic Island and 120Hz refresh rate. Amazon currently has the 256GB white variant down to £1,049 – not the record low of Black Friday, but still a worthwhile £160 saving on this full-featured model that includes 4K 30fps ProRes video recording (something not possible on the 128GB model).

Cyber Monday contract iPhone deals in the UK

iPhone 14: 250GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £29.99/mo, £9 upfront at Mobiles.co.uk

Looking to get connected for less? You can get your hands on the iPhone 14 with a whopping 250GB data for only £29.99 per month at ID Mobile right now. Powered by the UK's fastest 5G network from Three, this ID Mobile plan gives you twice the mobile data you'd get from the same plan outside of sales season, so it's definitely worth considering if your heart is set on picking up Apple's 2022 standard model (that said, we think the now-discounted iPhone 13 is a better value option this Cyber Monday).

iPhone 14 Pro: device and plan from £42/mo at Vodafone

Despite the arrival of the newer iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 14 Pro remains an excellent, future-proofed device thanks to its super-fast A16 Bionic chipset, versatile Dynamic Island and 120Hz refresh rate – and it's now better value than ever. Vodafone, for instance, is offering Apple's 2022 flagship for just £42/mo (on a 36-month plan) with a £39 upfront fee. You'll find similar offers at ID Mobile and Three.

