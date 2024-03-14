Massive laptop sale at Dell drops the premium XPS 13 Plus down to just $999

If you're looking for a premium Windows ultrabook, one of the best options on the market right now has just been reduced to a record-low price in the Dell TechFest sale.

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Dell XPS 13 Plus for just $999 thanks to a whopping $500 discount. This is the first time we've seen this model - which is only a year old as of writing - drop below the $1,000 mark.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus was the first ultra-high-end laptop to include the brand's latest design - which features a lovely seamless trackpad and edge-to-edge keyboard for easy typing. It's a design that's now shared with the latest XPS 14 model that's just been released, but the XPS 13 Plus is currently a massive $600 cheaper than the Dell XPS 14 thanks to this deal in the Dell TechFest sale.

That means it's an easy recommendation if you want the latest design without paying a premium. Just note that the XPS 13 Plus' chipset is a little older and it doesn't have as many physical ports as the 14-inch model.

There are plenty more deals to check out today in the Dell TechFest sale, including some superb cheaper XPS models and great prices on premium Alienware gaming laptops. We've rounded up a few of the best below today's featured XPS 13 Plus deal.

Incredible XPS 13 Plus deal at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-plus-laptop/spd/xps-13-9320-laptop/usexchbts9320ghhw" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1360P

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB Price cut: we originally singled out this Dell XPS 13 Plus as a fantastic buy at its original sales price of $1,099 but now it's been reduced even further to a record-low of just $999. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the closest in design and specs to the latest XPS 14, although it doesn't have the option to bundle in a GPU. Still, this laptop is a great performer with its Core i7 chipset - and it looks absolutely gorgeous with its sleek, trackpad-less design. At $999, this one is currently a massive $700 cheaper than the new 14-inch model so it could be a good option if you want a stylish lightweight laptop without completely breaking the bank. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/computing/laptops/dell-xps-13-plus-2023-review-still-the-odd-one-out-in-the-xps-family" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) review for a full rundown of this model.

More superb Dell TechFest deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315gmmks" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $799 now $599 at Dell<a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">

Processor: Intel Core i5-1230U

RAM: 8GB

SSD: 256GB The cheapest Dell XPS 13 you can buy right now is a third of the price of the latest 14-inch model. In fact, at $599, this deal is the cheapest XPS 13 we've ever seen. There are some trade-offs, of course, in the fact that you get a relatively small 256GB SSD and an older 12th gen Intel Core i5, but this machine still features a premium high-end design. If you're just looking for a machine to cover the basics this one is a great choice.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-13-laptop/spd/xps-13-9315-laptop/xn9315fqrxs" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-1250U

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 512GB This mid-range Dell XPS 13 might just be one of the best buys out there if you're looking for a reasonably powerful lightweight Windows laptop. At $300 off, this one is a steal considering you get a powerful combination of a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. While not as cheap as the model above, this one is a better buy if you need a machine to handle more intensive applications - not least because this is a Black Friday-level deal.

Dell XPS 15: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/dell-laptops/xps-15-laptop/spd/xps-15-9530-laptop/usexchbts9530gfpn" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,999 now $1,499 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H

Graphics card: RTX 4050

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Finally, if you're looking for some serious power - and a graphics card - then you could consider the Dell XPS 15. At 15-inches, this one is a little bigger than the latest XPS 14 but it's cheaper right now thanks to this massive $500 discount at Dell. Internally, this one features a powerful Core i7 chipset and a 1TB SSD, making it a perfect choice for professionals who want a reliable workhorse for intensive applications.

Alienware M16 gaming laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-m16-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-m16-r1-laptop/useahbtsm16r1rplggxm" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,949 now $1,399.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX

Graphics card: RTX 4070

RAM: 16GB

SSD: 1TB Price cut: If you've got your sights set on a premium Alienware gaming laptop, our favorite deal in the entire Dell sale is on this RTX 4070-equipped M16. This one has just been reduced to a record-low price of just $1,399 - and it's also loaded with a decent 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset and 1TB SSD. While not as portable as some of the options out there right now, this 16-inch machine is the perfect choice for 1440p gaming.

Alienware X14 R2 gaming laptop: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-6361382-12578053?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.dell.com/en-us/shop/gaming-laptops/alienware-x14-gaming-laptop/spd/alienware-x14-r2-laptop/useahbtsx14r1ghnb" data-link-merchant="dell.com"">was $1,899 now $1,599.99 at Dell

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

Graphics card: RTX 4060

RAM: 32GB

SSD: 1TB If you'd prefer something more portable, check out this Alienware X14 R2 in the Dell sale. This one isn't quite as powerful as the M16 above but it packs in a Core i7 chipset and RTX 4060 into a super sleek 14-inch chassis. It's a great fit if you need something light and easily carriable that doesn't skimp too heavily on the gaming performance.

Looking for something a little cheaper? You can head on over to our main best laptop deals page for plenty more recommendations. We've also got pages on this week's best cheap gaming laptop deals and best Dell XPS 13 deals if you're looking for something more specific.

And be sure to check the latest Dell coupon codes for even more ways to save.