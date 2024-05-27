Quordle today – hints and answers for Tuesday, May 28 (game #855)

Tuesday's Quordle is not too taxing within the realms of Quordle – which means it's potentially still quite difficult. I'm not sure any Quordle could be described as easy, frankly! If you get a little stuck, you'll find some hints below to help you out.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #855) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #855) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #855) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #855) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #855) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • M • D • B • T

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #855) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #855, are…

MARRY

DUTCH

BRINE

TACIT

Nothing major to worry about here. Yes, there are a couple of repeated letters (in MARRY and TACIT), but so long as you have a sensible strategy you should be fine. Mine is to play three set start words, STARE, DOILY and PUNCH, which between them use 15 of the most common letters in the game. That usually gets my game going pretty well, and indeed it did today: I already had 16 of the 20 letters I needed, including eight greens. Solving the words was pretty much a case of just filling in the blanks, which I did with two guesses remaining.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #855) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #855, are…

LEASE

SEWER

THEFT

BYLAW

Quordle answers: The past 20