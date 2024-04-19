Quordle today – hints and answers for Saturday, April 20 (game #817)

Welcome to the weekend, Quordle-style. As is the case during the week, you get nine guesses to solve four Wordle-esque puzzles, so don't expect it to get any easier just because you don't have work today. And for those of you who do have work today, I apologize – you'll have to find time for Quordle too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #817) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #817) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #817) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #817) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #817) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • S • F • D • O

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #817) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #817, are…

STAMP

FORTH

DULLY

OUNCE

A much easier Quordle today, for me at least. However, it may not have been easier for you, because as with the past couple of days there's a repeated letter to contend with, and also some words that have multiple similarly spelled alternatives.

The worst was DULLY, which could have been FULLY, PULLY, SULLY, GULLY or BULLY. That wasn't an issue for me because I already had a green D in that segment of the game, but maybe it was for you, in which case this was probably the hardest answer to find. FORTH could also have been WORTH, which might also have caused you to lose one guess.

Fortunately for me, my start words did a lot of the hard work, and I was able to complete today's Quordle with two guesses remaining. Fingers crossed that you solved it too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #817) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #817, are…

CLIFF

QUIET

SHAKY

HEADY

