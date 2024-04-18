Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, April 19 (game #816)

Another day, another potentially tricky Quordle to solve. Or rather, two – because the Daily Sequence is a bit of a tough one, too.

You'll find clues for the main puzzle below, but none for the Sequence because you get 10 guesses there and I assume if you're playing that game you know what you're doing by now. If I'm wrong, drop me a note and let me know!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #816) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #816) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #816) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #816) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2+2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #816) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • W • W • F • F

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #816) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #816, are…

WOMAN

WAXEN

FLIRT

FLOAT

As with yesterday's Quordle I had to ride my luck a little today in order to preserve my streak. Partly that was bad luck – my three start words cover 15 of the most common letters in the game (or at least in Wordle, but the stats are likely to be very similar), but W, M and F are not among those 15. Given that W and F start all four answers between them, and M appears in one too, that left me scrambling to get across the line within my nine guesses.

The inclusion of an X within WAXEN didn't help, either; I played WAKEN first and lost one guess there. Still, I escaped with a last-gasp solve; hopefully you completed them all too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #816) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #816, are…

TAKEN

DRANK

TIMID

FIZZY

Quordle answers: The past 20