Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, April 19 (game #816)
Our clues will help you solve Quordle today and keep that streak going
Another day, another potentially tricky Quordle to solve. Or rather, two – because the Daily Sequence is a bit of a tough one, too.
You'll find clues for the main puzzle below, but none for the Sequence because you get 10 guesses there and I assume if you're playing that game you know what you're doing by now. If I'm wrong, drop me a note and let me know!
SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief and has been obsessed with Wordle and its ilk for more than two years. He's authored dozens of articles on the game for TechRadar, including a daily today's Wordle answer column and a detailed analysis of the most common letters in Wordle in every position. He's also played every Wordle ever and only lost once and yes, he takes it all too seriously.
Quordle today (game #816) - hint #1 - Vowels
How many different vowels are in Quordle today?
• The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.
* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).
Quordle today (game #816) - hint #2 - repeated letters
Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters?
• The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.
Quordle today (game #816) - hint #3 - uncommon letters
Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today?
• Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.
Quordle today (game #816) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)
Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter?
• The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2+2.
If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:
Quordle today (game #816) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)
What letters do today's Quordle answers start with?
• W
• W
• F
• F
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
Quordle today (game #816) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle, game #816, are…
- WOMAN
- WAXEN
- FLIRT
- FLOAT
As with yesterday's Quordle I had to ride my luck a little today in order to preserve my streak. Partly that was bad luck – my three start words cover 15 of the most common letters in the game (or at least in Wordle, but the stats are likely to be very similar), but W, M and F are not among those 15. Given that W and F start all four answers between them, and M appears in one too, that left me scrambling to get across the line within my nine guesses.
The inclusion of an X within WAXEN didn't help, either; I played WAKEN first and lost one guess there. Still, I escaped with a last-gasp solve; hopefully you completed them all too.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Daily Sequence today (game #816) - the answers
The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #816, are…
- TAKEN
- DRANK
- TIMID
- FIZZY
Quordle answers: The past 20
- Quordle #815, Thursday 18 April: MATCH, APTLY, BISON, CLINK
- Quordle #814, Wednesday 17 April: COLON, EQUIP, SUITE, BLURB
- Quordle #813, Tuesday 16 April: METAL, MATEY, AGREE, DRIVE
- Quordle #812, Monday 15 April: STINT, RAPID, BRING, BUILD
- Quordle #811, Sunday 14 April: WITTY, DADDY, SHORT, SLUNG
- Quordle #810, Saturday 13 April: GROVE, ALLOY, TIMID, TWIST
- Quordle #809, Friday 12 April: GUILD, VOMIT, DROOP, BIGOT
- Quordle #808, Thursday 11 April: STRIP, EVENT, EPOXY, GROSS
- Quordle #807, Wednesday 10 April: LANCE, TAPIR, MURKY, CANAL
- Quordle #806, Tuesday 9 April: HERON, FIEND, TWINE, WORSE
- Quordle #805, Monday 8 April: CRAZE, EQUIP, RALLY, SCOUR
- Quordle #804, Sunday 7 April: BRING, WRING, LARVA, GOUGE
- Quordle #803, Saturday 6 April: BLUFF, TENSE, CRUEL, ASKEW
- Quordle #802, Friday 5 April: ENEMY, FLACK, PAYEE, UNFIT
- Quordle #801, Thursday 4 April: CLEFT, RACER, TABBY, FRAIL
- Quordle #800, Wednesday 3 April: CARRY, SPEAK, LOSER, SUAVE
- Quordle #799, Tuesday 2 April: APTLY, STEAL, SNOUT, STAVE
- Quordle #798, Monday 1 April: CARVE, TIGHT, AGLOW, WOVEN
- Quordle #797, Sunday 31 March: SPIKE, BEVEL, PERKY, FAUNA
- Quordle #796, Saturday 30 March: SHOOK, DIRGE, CLEAN, PRIOR
