NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, November 9 (game #251)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #251) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Generation jam

NYT Strands today (game #251) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SINE

LEND

STUN

LIME

RULE

BAND

NYT Strands today (game #251) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • GrungePop?

NYT Strands today (game #251) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 3rd column Last: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #251) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #251, are…

BLUR

OASIS

PAVEMENT

TOOL

NIRVANA

SUBLIME

SPANGRAM: NINETIESBANDS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I have slightly mixed feelings about this Strands puzzle. On the one hand, the subject is NINETIESBANDS, and in many ways that's my specialist subject. I'm a huge music fan (and former music journalist) and the '90s was my era. Two of the bands in today's list, PAVEMENT and BLUR, are among my favorites ever, and I have a soft spot for NIRVANA too.

On the flip side, what on earth does 'Generation jam', the theme clue, refer to? I have no idea whatsoever. And setting that aside, this may prove very difficult for people who are either too young or too old to be familiar with the likes of TOOL and SUBLIME, who aren't necessarily household names (or aren't these days, at least). Still, rather this than yesterday's silly emoji-based game.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

