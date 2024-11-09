NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, November 9 (game #517)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #517) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

THRONE

SHRED

GNARLY

POWDER

RADICAL

BATH

LICK

POWER

TWISTED

ROOT

REST

BENT

TRACE

WARPED

EXPONENT

OUNCE

NYT Connections today (game #517) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Crooked

Crooked Green: A little bit

A little bit Blue: Math terms

Math terms Purple: First part of words for a place where you do your business!

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #517) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CONTORTED

GREEN: SMALLEST AMOUNT

BLUE: ALGEBRA TERMS

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “ROOM” TO MEAN LAVATORY

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #517) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #517, are…

YELLOW: CONTORTED BENT, GNARLY, TWISTED, WARPED

BENT, GNARLY, TWISTED, WARPED GREEN: SMALLEST AMOUNT LICK, OUNCE, SHRED, TRACE

LICK, OUNCE, SHRED, TRACE BLUE: ALGEBRA TERMS EXPONENT, POWER, RADICAL, ROOT

EXPONENT, POWER, RADICAL, ROOT PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE “ROOM” TO MEAN LAVATORY BATH, POWDER, REST, THRONE

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

You sometimes need a bit of luck in Connections, just as you do in Wordle. Case in point: the way I solved the purple group today. I thought that the connection was 'words that go after foot', with REST, POWDER and BATH all seeming to fit, just about. It wasn't a great connection, but I thought it was worth a shot. For the fourth I decided that THRONE might work – maybe FOOT THRONE was a posh word for a foot rest that I hadn't heard? Stupid, yes, but I gave it a go and was surprised and delighted to see that it was correct. Well, sort of. The connection was actually WORDS BEFORE “ROOM” TO MEAN LAVATORY, amusingly enough. They all count though, eh?

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

